Concerns over Rammstein & AC/DC dates played down

Promoters have moved to dismiss rumours that the bands' forthcoming shows in Dresden will need to be relocated

By James Hanley on 05 Mar 2024

Organisers of Rammstein and AC/DC’s forthcoming tour dates in Dresden, Germany, have played down rumours that the gigs will need to be relocated.

Rammstein are due to play four outdoor shows at the 80,000-cap Dresden Rinne from 15-16 & 18-19 May, with AC/DC set to follow for two nights on 16 & 19 June.

But a Facebook post by the Free Voters/Free Citizens faction of Dresden City Council last week sparked fears that the gigs were in jeopardy over noise concerns.

“We have learned that the concerts by AC/DC and Rammstein planned… in the summer will allegedly have to contend with considerable requirements from the Dresden city administration,” said the statement. “A cancellation and relocation to Leipzig should be on the cards.”

While the city of Dresden acknowledged “challenges” regarding the venue, it insisted “nothing is in the balance”.

“The rumours that planned concerts in the Dresden flood channel will be cancelled or relocated to other locations are false,” said a press release.

“The city’s press release reveals that the information we received from a trustworthy source is accurate”

Responding on social media, the Free Voters say: “The city’s press release reveals that the information we received from a trustworthy source is accurate. After the concerts were publicly announced and tickets were sold, the city government noted: ‘The venue has challenges.’ Typically, ‘challenges’ are clarified before an event.

“What ‘challenges’ these are, we remain silent about. As far as we know, it’s about ‘noise pollution’. We will request access to the files as soon as possible.”

Rammstein promoter Rodney Aust of Bernd Aust Kultur Management tells Bild the concerts will go ahead.

“We are in daily contact with the city of Dresden about this,” explains Aust. “We want the concerts, the city [does] too. They will take place in Dresden.

“Due to the Christmas floods and the problems surrounding the Christmas circus, the event area is now viewed a little more sensitively. That’s exactly what we all do together. We are planning normally, the traffic light is green.”

Semmel Concerts, promoter of the AC/DC gigs, is similarly confident the dates will proceed.

“We have no reason to believe that the two AC/DC concerts in Dresden cannot take place as planned,” it assures Berliner Zeitung. “On the contrary: the band is looking forward to their Dresden fans.”

 

