Iron Maiden announce 2024 The Future Past Tour

The metal greats played to more than 750,000 fans across Europe, Western Canada and California this summer

Iron Maiden have announced a slew of North and South American tour dates for 2024 after playing to more than 750,000 fans around the world this summer.

The Future Past Tour includes songs from the metal band’s most recent studio album Senjutsu, as well as 1986’s Somewhere In Time, alongside other fan favourites.

Maiden played over 30 sold-out shows across Europe over the summer, and also performed in Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver alongside their appearance at California’s Power Trip Festival in October.

“The energy has been incredible and we can’t wait to continue bringing this amazing and innovative show to fans around the world”

“The Future Past Tour is one of the most exciting tours we’ve ever done and to be performing both brand new material and songs that haven’t been played for many years with a mix of fan favourites has been a great experience for both the fans and the band,” says manager Rod Smallwood. “The energy has been incredible and we can’t wait to continue bringing this amazing and innovative show to fans around the world next year.”

The North American tour leg, produced by Live Nation, will launch in San Diego, California on 4 October 2024 and is due to conclude in San Antonio, Texas on 17 November. It will then head to South America for a show at Chile’s National Stadium in Santiago on 27 November.

The full list of shows is as follows:

OCTOBER 2024

Fri 4th: North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, SAN DIEGO, CA

Sat 5th: Michelob ULTRA Arena, LAS VEGAS, NV

Tues 8th: Kia Forum, LOS ANGELES, CA

Sat 12th: Aftershock Festival, SACRAMENTO, CA

Mon 14th: MODA Center, PORTLAND, OR

Weds 16th: Tacoma Dome, TACOMA, WA

Fri 18th: Delta Center, SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Sat 19th: Ball Arena, DENVER, CO

Tues 22nd: Xcel Energy Center, ST PAUL, MN

Thurs 24th: Allstate Arena, ROSEMONT, IL

Sat 26th: Scotiabank Arena, TORONTO, ON

Sun 27th: Videotron Centre, QUEBEC, QC

Weds 30th: Centre Bell, MONTREAL, QC

NOVEMBER 2024

Fri 1st: Wells Fargo Center, PHILADELPHIA, PA

Sat 2nd: Barclays Center, BROOKLYN, NY

Weds 6th: DCU Center, WORCESTER, MA

Fri 8th: PPG Paints Arena, PITTSBURGH, PA

Sat 9th: Prudential Center, NEWARK, NJ

Tues 12th: CFG Bank Arena, BALTIMORE, MD

Weds 13th: Spectrum Center, CHARLOTTE, NC

Sat 16th: Dickies Arena, FORT WORTH, TX

Sun 17th: Frost Bank Center, SAN ANTONIO, TX

Weds 27th: Estadio Nacional, Santiago, CHILE

