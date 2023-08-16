AEG unveils naming rights deal for Bangkok venue

The 6,000-cap UOB Live, which promises to "reshape the live entertainment landscape" in Thailand and the ASEAN region

AEG has joined forces with The EM District and UOB to seal a naming rights partnership for a new 6,000-cap venue in Thailand.

UOB Live, which promises to “reshape the live entertainment landscape” in the region, will be located at The Emsphere shopping mall in Bangkok and will be managed by ASM Global, with a remit to attract leading international performers and sporting events to the country.

The EM District is a renowned developer of premier retail and entertainment complexes in Thailand, while UOB is a leading bank in Asia.

“This is a transformative partnership that will usher in a new era of entertainment,” says AEG Asia Pacific president and CEO Adam Wilkes. “UOB Live symbolises the future, offering guests unparalleled live experiences. Our partnership with UOB and The EM District signifies a significant step forward in delivering world-class events and unforgettable moments to audiences in Thailand and beyond.

“We want to thank The Mall Group, The EM District and AEG’s Global Partnership team for their collaboration on this historic agreement which will have a significant impact on the live industry.”

“With AEG’s global expertise and The EM District’s leadership position in the local market, we will redefine the entertainment landscape in Southeast Asia”

The naming rights deal was brokered by AEG Global Partnerships. Further details about UOB Live’s offerings, including its grand opening date, will be announced in the coming months.

“UOB Live marks a significant leap in transforming live entertainment for our customers,” says Tan Choon Hin, president and CEO of UOB Thailand. “With AEG’s global expertise and The EM District’s leadership position in the local market, we will redefine the entertainment landscape in Southeast Asia.

“UOB Live goes beyond a mere venue; it will serve as an immersive platform, uniting diverse communities through the universal language of entertainment. UOB strives to provide an unparalleled customer experience that caters to different preferences and lifestyles, and UOB Live will be the bank’s latest embodiment of this. Through this first-of-its-kind partnership, we are confident that our customers, both in Thailand and across the region, will be able to enjoy a retail and entertainment experience that is unmatched anywhere else.

“More importantly, UOB Live exemplifies our commitment to the Kingdom of Thailand. As a bank with deep-rooted ties to ASEAN, we believe in the need to contribute to the development of the economies we operate in. UOB Live will serve as a beacon of innovation and culture, resonating both locally and across the region.”

“This partnership with AEG and UOB underlines our shared commitment to innovation, creativity, and excellence”

Supaluck Umpujh, chair of The Mall Group and The EM District, adds: “The EM District together with UOB and AEG are joining forces with the shared vision of revolutionising the country’s business, retail and entertainment centres, placing Bangkok and Thailand at the forefront of world retail innovation, entertainment events, meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) and new lifestyle experiences,

“UOB Live, along with The Emsphere’s retail experiences from world renowned brands, prominent dining experiences, multi-cultural and entertainment complexes with world-class facilities, is set to establish new standards for the regional live entertainment scene.

“It’s an integral component of our EM District vision, which centres around curating exceptional experiences in retail, entertainment, and lifestyle within a single location. This partnership with AEG and UOB underlines our shared commitment to innovation, creativity, and excellence.”

Read more about Thailand’s live entertainment ambitions in the 2023 Global Arena Guide, out now.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.