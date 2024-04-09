First Direct extends Leeds Arena rights deal

Partnership with ASM Global venue will now run for another seven years

ASM Global has announced that banking group first direct has extended its naming rights deal for Leeds arena for a further seven years.

Located in the city centre of Leeds, the building has been known as first direct arena since it opened its doors in 2013, and won the award for Best Naming Rights Sponsorship at the UK Sponsorship Awards in 2018.

Financial details of the new deal were not disclosed but the partners say the extended agreement “builds on first direct’s reputation for outstanding customer services with more benefits for first direct customers at the venue.”

During its first decade, first direct arena has played host to a wealth of internationally-renowned artists. The 13,780-capacity venue boasts a unique “super theatre” style configuration, designed to enhance the arena experience, with high-quality acoustics providing a world class sound experience.

Forthcoming dates include Peter Kay, Keane, Romesh Ranganathan, Take That, Texas, Niall Horan, and Girls Aloud

“We are thrilled to have extended our partnership with first direct,” says first direct arena general manager Martin McInulty. “They have been the definition of a true ‘partner’ since before the venue opened its doors over ten years ago and have played a huge part in the arena’s ongoing success.”

Sloane Cross, head of marketing at first direct bank, comments, “Since the partnership began in 2013, first direct arena has hosted some of the best international talent in the world. It is one of the main landmarks of the city and we are incredibly proud of this sponsorship, which also means we can offer our customers additional perks for choosing to bank with first direct.”

While the venue has hosted the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Sir Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Cher, Prince and Drake, its calendar of events in 2024 includes dates with Peter Kay, Keane, Romesh Ranganathan, Take That, Texas, Niall Horan and Girls Aloud.

“We are excited to take this partnership to the next level over the next seven years and continue to support one of the best entertainment venues in the country,” adds Cross.

