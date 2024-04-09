x

First Direct extends Leeds Arena rights deal

Partnership with ASM Global venue will now run for another seven years

By Gordon Masson on 09 Apr 2024


ASM Global has announced that banking group first direct has extended its naming rights deal for Leeds arena for a further seven years.

Located in the city centre of Leeds, the building has been known as first direct arena since it opened its doors in 2013, and won the award for Best Naming Rights Sponsorship at the UK Sponsorship Awards in 2018.

Financial details of the new deal were not disclosed but the partners say the extended agreement “builds on first direct’s reputation for outstanding customer services with more benefits for first direct customers at the venue.”

During its first decade, first direct arena has played host to a wealth of internationally-renowned artists. The 13,780-capacity venue boasts a unique “super theatre” style configuration, designed to enhance the arena experience, with high-quality acoustics providing a world class sound experience.

Forthcoming dates include Peter Kay, Keane, Romesh Ranganathan, Take That, Texas, Niall Horan, and Girls Aloud

“We are thrilled to have extended our partnership with first direct,” says first direct arena general manager Martin McInulty. “They have been the definition of a true ‘partner’ since before the venue opened its doors over ten years ago and have played a huge part in the arena’s ongoing success.”

Sloane Cross, head of marketing at first direct bank, comments, “Since the partnership began in 2013, first direct arena has hosted some of the best international talent in the world. It is one of the main landmarks of the city and we are incredibly proud of this sponsorship, which also means we can offer our customers additional perks for choosing to bank with first direct.”

While the venue has hosted the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Sir Elton John, Ed Sheeran, Cher, Prince and Drake, its calendar of events in 2024 includes dates with Peter Kay, Keane, Romesh Ranganathan, Take That, Texas, Niall Horan and Girls Aloud.

“We are excited to take this partnership to the next level over the next seven years and continue to support one of the best entertainment venues in the country,” adds Cross.

 

Read More Like This

News|15 Feb 2024

Leeds’ first direct arena celebrates 10 years

IQ speaks to the visionaries who helped make the first decade of Leeds' first direct arena such a success

News|28 Feb 2024

Utilita Arena Birmingham extends sponsorship deal

The naming rights agreement will now run until at least 2030 following a seven-figure extension to the partnership

News|15 Feb 2024

Reading & Leeds unveils ‘groundbreaking’ new stage

The Chevron, a new 40,000-capacity open-air stage, will feature the world's first floating video canopy

News|28 Nov 2023

Norway’s largest arena inks Ticketmaster deal

The 23,000-cap Telenor Arena has hosted The Weeknd, Post Malone, Depeche Mode and Robbie Williams in the past year alone

News|08 Nov 2023

Legends-ASM deal signals shift in venue market

Legends' reported $2.4bn acquisition of ASM Global promises to usher in a new era in the venue management sector

