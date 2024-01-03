x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Japan’s Summer Sonic to launch in Bangkok

The last edition of Summer Sonic that took place outside of Japan was Summer Sonic Shanghai, in China, in 2017

By Lisa Henderson on 03 Jan 2024

Summer Sonic in Japan

Summer Sonic in Japan


Summer Sonic, one of Japan’s biggest international festivals, is expanding to Bangkok this year.

The Creativeman-promoted festival will land in Thailand’s capital between 24 and 25 August, taking place at the Impact Arena in Muang Thong Thani.

“As another challenge in 2024, Summer Sonic will finally expand overseas,” wrote Creativeman CEO Naoki Shimizu on the festival’s website.

“Nowadays, overseas festivals are spreading to various regions and achieving success, and Korean artists are active all over the world, so we are starting Summer Sonic Bangkok as a way for Japan to connect with the world through music. We will aim for a more attractive and powerful lineup by booking great artists in both countries.”

The first wave of acts for Summer Sonic Bangkok will be announced around late January/early February, according to organisers.

The last edition of Summer Sonic that took place outside of Japan was Summer Sonic Shanghai in 2017. It featured a line-up headlined by Luna Sea, followed by The Kooks, Placebo, Nothing But Thieves, Sum 41, Travis, The Fratellis, and more.

“We are starting Summer Sonic Bangkok as a way for Japan to connect with the world through music”

In 2023, Summer Sonic festival took place in Tokyo’s Zozomarine Stadium and Makuhari Messe and Osaka’s Maishima Sonic Park between 19 and 20 August, and was headlined by Blur and Kendrick Lamar.

NewJeans, ENHYPHEN, Sunset Rollercoaster, Evanescence, Two Door Cinema Club, Wet Leg, The Kid LAROI and Maisie Peters were also on the bill.

Summer Sonic celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2019, attracting a record 300,000 people across the two sites. The pandemic ensured the festival did not take place again until 2022, when international acts accounted for just 40% of its offering due to stringent pandemic travel restrictions, and the capacities of the twin sites were reduced.

The Japanese government announced a relaxation of its longstanding ban on cheering at concerts and sporting events at the start of 2023, along with a reclassification of Covid-19’s disease status.

However, Shimizu recently told IQ that the flagship event would continue its focus on Japanese acts amid a rise in domestic festival-goers.

Summer Sonic will return to its longstanding locations in Tokyo and Osaka between 17 and 18 August 2024.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • Summer Sonic returned for the first time since 2019
    Japan's Summer Sonic increases domestic focus

    "The number of Asian acts is increasing year after year," says Creativeman president Naoki Shimizu ahead of this weekend's festival

  • Japan to remove capacity limits on events in August
    Japan to remove capacity limits on events in August

    Shows of 5,000 people will be permitted in Japan from mid-July, with a potential to remove any upper capacity limit for outdoor shows from 1 August

  • Festivals to take place in Greece this summer
    Festivals to take place in Greece this summer

    Athens-based promoter Xlalala is putting on reimagined versions of its Long Beach and Urban Athens festivals this summer, with a line-up of domestic acts

  • Wireless Germany 2019 will take place in Frankurt's Rebstock Park
    Wireless to return to Germany in 2019

    Wireless Germany, which debuted in 2017, returns to Frankfurt next year, with US rapper Travis Scott (also confirmed for Lolla Stockholm) headlining

  • 28m tune in to Westlife livestream in China

    An exclusive livestream performance by Westlife, broadcast by Tencent’s Weixin across China, pulled in almost 28 million viewers. Produced by Driift and filmed at London’s Bush Hall by acclaimed director Chris Howe, the 17 December event was both Westlife’s first ever livestream and the first by an international artist in…

Popular articles

news|02 Jan 2024

Last Tour partners with discovery platform Fever

news|02 Jan 2024

Live Nation agrees exclusive Brazil stadium deal

news|02 Jan 2024

Placebo, Blondie and more teased for new Oz festival

news|30 Dec 2023

Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis knighted

news|02 Jan 2024

Tom Windish, Kim Bloem and more set for ESNS 2024

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

Head of SalesBradford Live

Bradford, UKFull Time£40K + Bonus Scheme

Head of OperationsBradford Live

Bradford, UKFull Time£45K + Bonus Scheme

Head of Marketing & PRBradford Live

Bradford, UKFull Time£40K + Bonus Scheme

Assistenz im ProjektmanagementRed Rock Production

Tutzing, GermanyFull TimeVB