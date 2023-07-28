PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Five-hour traffic delays at Belladrum Tartan Heart

Organisers said wet weather and large numbers of people arriving early had resulted in the long queues

By Lisa Henderson on 28 Jul 2023

Belladrum Festival, Skiddle

Scotland’s Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival has apologised for traffic delays of up to five hours to get into the site.

Organisers said wet weather and large numbers of people arriving early had resulted in the long queues.

The Inverness-based event, owned by DEAG’s Kilimanjaro Live, is the Highlands’ biggest music festival.

More than 25,000 tickets were sold for this year’s event, which took place between 27–29 July, marking an increase in last year’s sales.

The festival site on the Belladrum Estate is around a 30-minute drive from Inverness but on social media, festivalgoers said they had waited for up to five hours and even longer to reach car parks or drop-off.

“We had a very large number of people arrive early and we believe that this, along with the wet weather, was the cause of the long queues”

Some drivers turned around while others set off to walk to the site – something Belladrum’s organisers urged people not to do for safety reasons.

“We are incredibly disappointed by the traffic issues that so many festival-goers and local people experienced today,” said organisers.

“We have used the same routes, the same traffic management and parking companies and the same number of police officers in the same locations.

“We had a very large number of people arrive early and we believe that this, along with the wet weather this morning, was the cause of the long queues which then continued throughout the day.”

The organisers said they would seek to avoid a similar situation next year, Belladrum’s 20th birthday year.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Century City, Los Angeles, Siadhal
    CAA promotes five agents

    The former trainees, based in Creative Artists Agency's LA, New York and London offices, join its growing team of booking agents

  • CMA refers Viagogo/Stubhub merger for further investigation
    Viagogo site traffic down 70% globally

    The number of monthly visitors to the Viagogo site has dropped significantly since its ban from Google advertising in July

  • British prime minister Boris Johnson has announced the new tier system
    UK government delays venue reopening

    English venues preparing to reopen from 1 August will no longer be able to do so, as the govt pushes back the next step of lockdown easing by at least two weeks

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|24 Jul 2023

Legal action mooted as The 1975 row escalates

news|26 Jul 2023

Confusion reigns over Travis Scott pyramids concert

news|27 Jul 2023

1975 Malaysia furore prompts touring rule change

feature|25 Jul 2023

Rave reviews: Electronic music report

news|25 Jul 2023

The Cure’s low ticket prices pay off in spades

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

Ticketing ManagerAlexandra Palace

London, UKFull Time£30K

Digital Media Executive356 Entertainment

MaltaFull Time£24K - £30K

Head of Finance356 Entertainment

MaltaFull Time£40K- £55K

Senior Partnerships ManagerThe O2

The O2, LondonFull Time£43K - £48K + 10% Bonus & Benefits