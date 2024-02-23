x

Team Kilimanjaro Live for Futures Forum keynote

Stuart Galbraith, San Phillips and Alan Day will take to the stage for the final session of the day at the 1 March conference

By Lisa Henderson on 23 Feb 2024


Futures Forum has announced a keynote interview with the team behind Kilimanjaro Live, one of the most successful live music promoters in the UK.

The conference for young and emerging live music executives will return to the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London on Friday 1 March 2024 as part of the International Live Music Conference (ILMC).

For the final session of the day, three of Kilimanjaro Live’s principals  – Stuart Galbraith, San Phillips and Alan Day – will take to the stage to discuss building a modern music company, what they’ve learned on the journey, and how they see both their company and the broader business developing.

Formed in 2008, the London-based firm currently works with artists including Simply Red, Ed Sheeran, Andrea Bocelli, Hans Zimmer, Stereophonics and Don Broco.

Three of Kilimanjaro Live’s principals will take to the stage to discuss building a modern music company

With the Kili team now setting the bar in comedy, spoken word, theatre and exhibitions, the company’s growth and development have been seismic.

Just yesterday (22 February), the firm launched a new parent company to support its “major expansion”. The company’s 16 live entertainment brands will now operate under the new umbrella company KMJ Entertainment, owned by parent group DEAG.

News of the keynote comes days after Futures Forum unveiled the full speaker lineup for panels, which will span the agency business, artist development, sustainability, the evolution of festivals and more.

Speakers include Connie Shao (AEG Presents), Beckie Sugden (CAA), Maddie Arnold (Live Nation), Louisa Robinson (FORM), Caroline Simionescu-Marin (WME), Lottie Bradshaw (TEG Live Europe), Sally Dunstone (Primary Talent) and Jess Kinn (One Fiinix Live).

Limited passes are available for Futures Forum for just £125+VAT, which includes all of the above, a five-star lunch, refreshments, drinks, and networking opportunities. For more information or to purchase passes, click here.

 

Related Stories

News|15 Feb 2024

Futures Forum 2024 agenda ramps up

CT Touring founder Creston Thornton will head up the company's new Mountain Region division, booking Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and eastern Washington

Futures Forum 2024 launch party at Oslo, Hackney, on 16 October
News|17 Oct 2023

ILMC's Futures Forum to return in 2024

CT Touring founder Creston Thornton will head up the company's new Mountain Region division, booking Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and eastern Washington

News|11 Jan 2024

Futures Forum 2024: First speakers confirmed

CT Touring founder Creston Thornton will head up the company's new Mountain Region division, booking Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and eastern Washington

Stuart Galbraith, CEO at Kilimanjaro Live
News|22 Feb 2024

Kilimanjaro Live launches new parent company

CT Touring founder Creston Thornton will head up the company's new Mountain Region division, booking Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and eastern Washington

News|04 Oct 2023

Kilimanjaro Live to open new Wales office

CT Touring founder Creston Thornton will head up the company's new Mountain Region division, booking Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and eastern Washington

