Glastonbury 2024 tickets sell out in under an hour

Tickets for next year’s Glastonbury festival sold out in just under an hour, with organisers saying “demand greatly exceeded supply”.

All tickets for the 2024 event were bought on Sunday (19 November) at 9.57am GMT – a few minutes quicker than last year’s onsale but slower than 2019’s record of 34 minutes.

Festival ticket and coach packages sold out in 25 minutes on 16 November, three minutes slower than last year.

General sale tickets for the 2024 edition cost £355 (plus a £5 booking fee), up from £335 in 2023 and £265 in 2019.

There will be a resale of any cancelled or returned tickets in spring 2024.

“We’re blown away that so many people want to come (we all still remember the years when they didn’t!)”

“We’re blown away that so many people want to come (we all still remember the years when they didn’t!) and I’m sorry that many of you missed out,” organiser Emily Eavis wrote on Instagram.

“Demand far exceeds supply and with many millions of devices trying at once, it means the system can only work at certain speed.”

Eavis has hinted that a “really big American artist” – believed to be Madonna – will be among the headliners.

She also hinted that two female headliners could perform at the Pyramid Stage next year, with another booked for the legend’s slot. Last year, the headliner lineup was all male with Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Sir Elton John performing.

The festival, which hosts more than 3,000 acts, will reveal the lineup early next year.

Glastonbury 2024 will take place at Worthy Farm, in the UK, from 26-30 June.

