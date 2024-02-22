x

news

Kilimanjaro Live launches new parent company

The company's 16 live entertainment brands will now operate under the new umbrella company KMJ Entertainment

By Lisa Henderson on 22 Feb 2024

Stuart Galbraith, CEO at Kilimanjaro Live

UK promoter Kilimanjaro Live has launched a new parent company to support its “major expansion”.

The company’s 16 live entertainment brands will now operate under the new umbrella company KMJ Entertainment, owned by parent group DEAG.

KMJ companies deliver a wide range of events, including music tours, in-conversation shows, theatrical productions, comedy, and family attractions.

The group also has its own ticketing platforms and owns and operates the Arches at London Bridge exhibition and event space in central London.

The establishment of KMJ Entertainment will allow its brands to continue to reach new heights, according to a release.

“Expansion became a natural and healthy evolution for Kilimanjaro Live”

The news comes after a prolonged period of rapid growth for Kilimanjaro Live in the entertainment sector following the pandemic and expansion into new ventures such as ticketing, festivals, spoken word, immersive experiences and theatrical.

Stuart Galbraith, CEO of KMJ Entertainment, says: “Expansion became a natural and healthy evolution for Kilimanjaro Live as we stepped out of the pandemic and into a new landscape of live entertainment.

“Kilimanjaro Live was originally formed to provide the best live rock and pop entertainment across the UK, but as a group, we’ve now expanded into new areas and needed an umbrella name that represents and supports our growing family of companies across the live entertainment world. I’m very proud to see our evolution into KMJ Entertainment, with the support of our parent company, DEAG.”

Brands that will now operate under KMJ Entertainment are live music promoters Kilimanjaro Live, Regular Music, FORM and Singular Artists; spoken word producers Fane and How To Academy; theatrical companies Flying Music and JAS Theatricals; ticket companies Gigantic, Myticket and Tickets.ie; festivals Belladrum Tartan Heart, Let’s Rock and Pennfest; exhibition venue Arches London Bridge and production company Kontour.

KMJ’s brands operate across the UK, Ireland and beyond and sell four million tickets per year.

 

