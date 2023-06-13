PROFILE

news

Germany’s A.S.S. Concerts appoints new MD

Florian “Böde” Böhlendorf will succeed veteran executive Michael Bisping, who is stepping back after four decades in the business

By James Hanley on 13 Jun 2023


Hamburg-based A.S.S. Concerts & Promotion has elevated Florian “Böde” Böhlendorf to managing director.

Böhlendorf will succeed veteran executive Michael Bisping, who is stepping back from the role after four decades in the industry, but will remain a shareholder and offer advisory support to the new management.

Böhlendorf, who joined the company in 2019, working in business development and as an agent, will collaborate with founder Dieter Schubert and director Dirk Gehrmann to drive the firm forward, reports Celebrity Access.

A.S.S. Concerts opened a new branch office in Dusseldorf in 2018

Part of the Mehr-BB Entertainment Company, A.S.S. has operated as a booking agency and tour promoter for German and international rock, pop, folk, jazz, and world music artists since 1979, presenting up to 1,200 concerts a year. It also operates in Austria, Switzerland and the Benelux, and represents various artists throughout Europe as an agent.

The company works with acts such as 10cc, Bob Geldof, Crash Test Dummies, Donovan, Jack Savoretti, The Stranglers and Wishbone Ash.

A.S.S. Concerts opened a new branch office in Dusseldorf in 2018, located at the headquarters of Mehr-BB, which specialises in promoting and producing theatrical shows. The move expanded A.S.S.’s network beyond its headquarters in Hamburg and an existing branch office in Berlin.

 

