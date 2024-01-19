x

news

A.S.S. Concerts hires agent Luca Selbmann

Founder of boutique agency Pigalle, Selbmann will work for the German concert promoter as an A&R and booking agent

By James Hanley on 19 Jan 2024

Luca Selbmann


image © A.S.S. Concerts

A.S.S. Concerts & Promotion has added Berlin-based Luca Selbmann, founder of boutique agency Pigalle, to its team.

Selbmann, who will work as an A&R and booking agent, promises to bring expertise in the emerging domestic and international talent fields to the German promoter.

Pigalle’s roster, which includes the likes of Traumatin, Urbannino and Gast, will be incorporated into the A.S.S. business.

“I am very pleased that Luca Selbmann has joined our team and is therefore one of the new and younger bookers in the house,” says MD Florian ‘Böde’ Böhlendorf. “We are at the beginning of a transformation process that is very important to us and will continue. This also includes rejuvenating the roster.”

Part of the Mehr-BB Entertainment Company, A.S.S. has operated as a booking agency and tour promoter for German and international rock, pop, folk, jazz, and world music artists since 1979, presenting up to 1,200 concerts a year. It also operates in Austria, Switzerland and the Benelux, and represents various artists throughout Europe as an agent.

The company works with acts such as 10cc, Bob Geldof, Crash Test Dummies, Donovan, Jack Savoretti, The Stranglers and Wishbone Ash.

A.S.S. Concerts opened a new branch office in Dusseldorf in 2018, located at the headquarters of Mehr-BB, which specialises in promoting and producing theatrical shows. The move expanded A.S.S.’s network beyond its headquarters in Hamburg and an existing branch office in Berlin.

Böhlendorf, who joined the firm in 2019, has led the company since succeeding veteran executive Michael Bisping in July last year and works in collaboration with A.S.S. Concerts founder Dieter Schubert and director Dirk Gehrmann.

 

