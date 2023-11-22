Live Nation Finland appoints agency head

Live Nation Finland has appointed Annika Oksanen to head the company’s booking agency for domestic artists, effective January 1 2024.

Oksanen has been working for Live Nation Finland as an agent and promoter since 2017.

Other milestones in a career that began at former Helsinki nightclub Nosturi include stints at various Finnish festivals; ticketing company Tiketti; and as Cat Power’s personal assistant.

She was named Agent of the Year by Music & Media in 2021 and was honoured with the Top 20 under 30 award in 2018, handed out by the Nordic network of music export agencies, Nomex.

“Annika is a top performer who is respected inside and outside the house”

Oksanen will be working alongside fellow agents Elsa De Campos, Valter Filosof, Matti Kaunisvesi, Miska Nipuli, and Jukka Varmo at Live Nation Finland’s booking agency, which represents Anna Puu, Samu Haber, Anssi Kela, Pate Mustajärvi, Olavi Uusivirta and international names regularly touring abroad, such as ALMA, Insomnium, Poets of the Fall.

“It felt like the right moment to take on this new challenge and role,” says Annika Oksanen. “I have a vision for how we will take Live Nation’s domestic representation and expertise forward in partnership with artists and their teams. We want to build long-term artist careers, and I believe that this is best achieved through smooth collaboration between labels, management and live.”

Tomi Saarinen, CEO of Live Nation Finland, adds: “Annika is a top performer who is respected inside and outside the house. She conveys a caring attitude. She gets things done with a good swing. This is a great opportunity for her and all our partners.”

