Semmel Concerts acquires theatre in Oberhausen

The Metronom Theater in northwest Germany was primarily used for staging musicals before it closed in 2020

Semmel Concerts has acquired the Metronom Theater in Oberhausen, a 1,800-capacity venue in northwest Germany that has been closed since 2020.

The German promoter hopes to reopen the venue before the end of the year, after making “extensive” investments in its technology and equipment.

The CTS Eventim-backed firm, which also operates the Arena Berlin, will appoint a new team to manage the theatre, led by director of operations Timo Hoppen.

The Metronom Theater was previously owned by Stage Entertainment, the leading producer of musicals in Europe.

Stage bought the venue, formerly known as TheatrO CentrO, in 2005 and extensively modernised it. It became the venue for many popular musicals before it closed in March 2020.

“We will bring people from all over North Rhine-Westphalia and delight them with great national and international productions”

“Oberhausen has a great tradition as a cultural location,” says Dieter Semmelmann, managing partner, Semmel Concerts. “This makes the task of bringing the theater back to life after a four-year slumber all the more exciting. With changing musicals and shows from our dynamically growing touring business, we will bring people from all over North Rhine-Westphalia and beyond to Oberhausen and delight them with great national and international productions. We would like to thank Stage Entertainment for their partnership in handing over the theater and look forward to making the Metronom Theater a new hotspot for live entertainment in the Ruhr area.”

Daniel Schranz, mayor of the city of Oberhausen: “The restart of the Metronom Theater is very good news for the people of Oberhausen and for our guests. The entry of Semmel Concerts strengthens Oberhausen and our Neue Mitte as a center for culture and entertainment in the entire region. I would like to thank Stage Entertainment for the long-standing and good cooperation. The new owner Semmel Concerts also has a lot of experience in live entertainment and will certainly soon expand the cultural offerings in our city with his programme.”

Semmel recently announced that award-winning film composer Hans Zimmer would perform in North America for the first time in seven years.

The smash-hit Hans Zimmer Live tour will visit North America this autumn, following a sold-out European run that shifted more than 300,000 tickets.

