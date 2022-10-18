UTA signs Jess Glynne for worldwide representation

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter is the first British female solo artist to have top the UK Singles Chart seven times

Talent agency UTA has announced it has signed British artist Jess Glynne for worldwide representation.

The singer-songwriter won a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording for her Clean Bandit collaboration Rather Be at the 57th Grammy Awards and has been nominated for nine BRIT Awards.

Glynne’s 2015 debut studio album, I Cry When I Laugh and 2018 follow-up Always in Between both went to No.1 in the UK and spawned a string of hit singles.

The 32-year-old, who is managed by Roc Nation, became the first British female solo artist to top the UK Singles Chart seven times. Additionally, she was honoured on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in 2019.

Prior to signing with UTA, Glynne was represented on the live circuit by Paradigm (now Wasserman).

The UTA roster also includes artists such as Post Malone, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Cardi B, deadmau5, Bad Bunny, YG, The Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, Marshmello, Bebe Rexha , Common, Offset, LL Cool J, Young Thug, Ari Lennox, Lil Wayne, Burna Boy, Halsey, Guns N’ Roses, Muse, Paramore, Machine Gun Kelly, James Blake and Florence and the Machine, among many others.

