news

Kylie Minogue signs with UTA for North America

The Australian singer is currently performing her first Vegas residency at The Venetian Resort's new 1,000-seat venue, Voltaire.

By James Hanley on 13 Feb 2024

Kylie Minogue


UTA has signed pop icon Kylie Minogue for live representation in North America and acting worldwide.

The Australian singer has sold more than 80 million records worldwide over the course of her career, racking up five billion streams and nine UK No. 1 albums. She is the only female artist to score a No. 1 album and top 10 singles in five consecutive decades in the UK.

Minogue won the inaugural Grammy for best pop dance recording for her viral smash Padam Padam at this month’s awards.

It was also revealed today that the 55-year-old will receive the BRIT Global Icon Award and perform at this year’s BRIT Awards at The O2 in London on 2 March. Dua Lipa and Raye have also been confirmed for the ceremony.

“Her music is fun. Her spirit is absolutely infectious. And she’s at the top of her game”

The BRITs Icon is the highest accolade given by the BRIT Awards, with previous winners being Elton John, Robbie Williams, David Bowie and Taylor Swift.

Minogue is currently performing her maiden Vegas residency at The Venetian Resort’s new 1,000-seat venue, Voltaire. Launched in November, the sold-out More Than Just a Residency show will extend through May.

“Everything about Kylie reflects the essence of Voltaire,” said show producer Michael Gruber. “Her music is fun. Her spirit is absolutely infectious. And she’s at the top of her game, which makes this a truly special moment for fans to connect in such an intimate environment.”

Minogue, who is represented by CAA for the rest of the world, is managed by Polly Bhowmik of A&P Artist Management.

 

