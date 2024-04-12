x

news

Drake removed from Astroworld lawsuits

The Canadian rapper appeared as a special guest during festival founder Travis Scott's headline set at the deadly 2021 event

By James Hanley on 12 Apr 2024

Drake made a surprise appearance at the 2017 Canada Day concert in his hometown of Toronoto

Drake


Drake has been dismissed from lawsuits relating to the 2021 Astroworld festival tragedy.

Ten people died and hundreds more were injured during the fatal crowd crush at the November 2021 event in Houston, Texas. All of those who died suffered from compression asphyxia.

The Canadian rapper, real name Aubrey Graham, appeared as a special guest during festival founder Travis Scott’s headline set, but attorneys for Drake had argued that since he was not involved in organising the concerts, he was not liable for the casualties that occurred.

“Mr Graham did not receive any security briefings, was not informed of any crowd control issues, injuries or deaths in the crowd, or any stop show orders at any time either before or during his 14-minute performance,” wrote the star’s lawyers.

USA Today reports the Harris County District Court of the 11th civil district granted Drake’s request for a summary judgment in the case and dismissed “all claims asserted against [Drake] by all plaintiffs and intervenors in this multidistrict litigation”.

District judge Kristen Hawkins dismissed seven companies and individuals who had been sued, but denied motions to dismiss that were filed by 10 other companies and individuals, including Apple, which livestreamed the concert, and Scott’s company Cactus Jack Enterprises.

The first trial from the lawsuits is slated for 6 May

In June last year, a grand jury declined to indict Scott, nor anyone else associated with the festival. However, more than 300 lawsuits were filed naming Scott, promoter Live Nation and other companies involved in the event.

Almost 5,000 people have claimed they were injured in the disaster, with lawsuits filed in each of the 24 district courts in Harris County. Nearly every claim alleges negligence such as “failures of safety and security rules, crowd control and emergency response measures, and failures to provide adequate security, supervision, training and care”.

The first trial from the lawsuits is slated for 6 May, while a number of cases have already been settled.

According to court documents, the head of safety for the festival raised concerns about the number of people that could be near the stage, ten days before the event took place.

Earlier this month, a Texas judge ordered Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino to give testimony in the lawsuits brought against his company and others by families of those who died at the festival.

 

Read More Like This

Travis Scott has enjoyed a successful run in the Middle East
News|16 Nov 2023

Travis Scott breaks silence on Astroworld tragedy

"I always think about it," said the US rapper in his first public statement on the 2021 festival disaster in more than two years

Diversity: A third of LN directors to be diverse by 2025
News|09 Apr 2024

Rapino ordered to testify in Astroworld lawsuit

Texas judge rules that Live Nation CEO has “superior knowledge” of the festival tragedy

News|21 Mar 2024

Astroworld: Organisers were ‘forewarned about overcrowding’

Ten concertgoers died following a crowd surge during Travis Scott’s headline set at the Houston festival on 5 November 2021

News|27 Feb 2024

GEI16 report: Sponsorship and carbon-removed gigs

A raft of leading names tackled the big questions at the 16th edition of the leading conference for sustainability

News|25 Jan 2024

Live Nation Denmark collaborates on new festival

The inaugural Suset Festival will take place in Esbjerg Harbour from 16-17 August, headlined by Danish pop duo Nik & Jay

