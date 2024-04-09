x

news

Rapino ordered to testify in Astroworld lawsuit

Texas judge rules that Live Nation CEO has “superior knowledge” of the festival tragedy

By Gordon Masson on 09 Apr 2024

Diversity: A third of LN directors to be diverse by 2025

Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino has been ordered to give testimony in the lawsuits brought against his company and others by families of those who died at the 2021 Astroworld festival.

Ten people died and hundreds more were injured during the fatal crowd crush at the November 2021 Astroworld event in Houston. In June last year, a Texas grand jury declined to indict rapper and festival founder Travis Scott, nor anyone else associated with the festival.

However, more than 300 lawsuits were filed naming Scott, Live Nation and other companies involved in the event. Lawyers representing the plaintiffs presented the court with evidence of correspondence between Rapino and other people involved in the event in an effort to show that he had significant knowledge about Astroworld.

Live Nation’s attorney, Neal Manne, told the court that only six of those messages dated from prior to the festival, including one where the CEO had asked whether Live Nation was the event’s promoter – proving that Rapino had no involvement in the planning of Astroworld.

“The court finds that Michael Rapino has personal and direct knowledge of relevant information”

Lawyers for the plaintiffs point out that in the immediate aftermath of the crushing tragedy, Rapino had correspondence and conversations with a number of people involved in Astroworld, and as such his testimony is relevant to the litigation.

One claim in the lawsuits is that Live Nation subsidiary Scoremore might not have had sufficient experience to set up the Astroworld festival site, and lawyers appear keen to question Rapino about the corporate structure of Live Nation.

Despite the fact that the lawsuits filed over Astroworld were not able to name Rapino as a defendant in his own right, judge Hawkins agreed with the plaintiffs that his testimony could involve vital information about culpability in the tragedy, and therefore ordered that the CEO sit for a deposition to answer questions under oath.

Ruling that the company’s top executive would have to participate in a deposition, Judge Kristen Hawkins wrote, “The court finds that Michael Rapino has personal and direct knowledge of relevant information. The court finds that Michael Rapino has superior knowledge of discoverable information and that he is the only individual with personal knowledge of the information. The court finds that the information is not available through other sources.”

 

Travis Scott has enjoyed a successful run in the Middle East
News|16 Nov 2023

Travis Scott breaks silence on Astroworld tragedy

"I always think about it," said the US rapper in his first public statement on the 2021 festival disaster in more than two years

News|21 Mar 2024

Astroworld: Organisers were ‘forewarned about overcrowding’

Ten concertgoers died following a crowd surge during Travis Scott’s headline set at the Houston festival on 5 November 2021

Michael Rapino, Live Nation/Ticketmaster (TM)
News|31 Oct 2023

Michael Rapino responds to all-in pricing concerns

US Senator Amy Klobuchar requested an update from the Live Nation chief on the firm's price transparency efforts

Michael Rapino, Live Nation Entertainment, ILMC 28
News|06 Nov 2023

Rapino sees strong global demand ‘for next decade’

"This is an industry that's going to grow for a very long time," says the Live Nation CEO in a new interview

News|13 Oct 2023

Wrongful death lawsuit filed after concert crush

The family of a woman who died in a stampede at the Main Street Armory venue in the US have launched legal action over her death

feature|05 Apr 2024

Music Venue Trust’s decade of defiance

news|08 Apr 2024

Take That annnounce four-day festival in Malta

news|08 Apr 2024

Garry Van Egmond dies after surgery complications

comment|05 Apr 2024

We can’t forget about the war in Ukraine

news|08 Apr 2024

Fresh cancellations as weather drives up premiums

news|05 Apr 2024

Heartland to reunite Lauryn Hill with Wyclef Jean

news|09 Apr 2024

Rapino ordered to testify in Astroworld lawsuit

news|05 Apr 2024

Electric Picnic’s main stage to be powered by renewables

news|08 Apr 2024

Vampire Weekend to launch tour with ‘rare’ eclipse show

news|08 Apr 2024

Bruno Mars to open LA’s Intuit Dome

