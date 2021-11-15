fbpx

news

Nine-year-old boy becomes 10th Astroworld victim

Ezra Blount, from Dallas, becomes the youngest victim of the 5 November tragedy in Houston

By James Hanley on 15 Nov 2021

Coachella 2020 line-up revealed

Travis Scott


image © Frank Schwichtenberg

A nine-year-old boy has become the 10th person to die from injuries sustained at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival.

Ezra Blount, from Dallas, who passed away yesterday (14 November), had been placed in a medically induced coma. He is the youngest victim of the 5 November tragedy in Houston, Texas.

“The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son,” said a statement from family lawyer Ben Crump. “This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration.

“Ezra’s death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But tonight we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer.”

Houston mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted his condolences.

More than 100 lawsuits have been filed on behalf of concert-goers

“I am saddened to learn of Ezra’s death this evening,” he said. “Our city tonight prays for his mom, dad, grandparents, other family members and classmates at this time. They will need all of our support in the months and years to come. May God give them strength.”

The news follows the death of 22-year-old Texas A&M University student Bharti Shahani last Wednesday (10 November), who became the ninth victim of the Astroworld crowd surge, five days on from the 50,000-capacity festival in NRG Park. All 10 victims were aged between nine and 27.

Criminal investigations are underway into the tragedy, while more than 100 lawsuits have been filed on behalf of concert-goers against Scott, promoter Live Nation and its Scoremore subsidiary, and other parties including Drake, who appeared as a special guest during Scott’s headline set.

In his first public statement since the incident, Live Nation chairman and CEO Michael Rapino wrote on Twitter that his “heart goes out” to all those affected.

“We are doing everything we can to get the families and fans the answers and support they deserve,” he said.

Crowded space expert Professor Chris Kemp spoke to IQ about concert safety last week.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

