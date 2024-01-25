Live Nation Denmark collaborates on new festival

The inaugural Suset Festival will take place in Esbjerg Harbour from 16-17 August, headlined by Danish pop duo Nik & Jay

Live Nation Denmark is collaborating with the municipality of Esbjerg to launch a new festival this summer.

Suset Festival will debut from 16-17 August and has confirmed Danish pop duo Nik & Jay as its first headliner. Its lineup also includes Andreas Odbjerg, D-A-D, Medina, Barselona, Gobs, ICEKIID and Pil, with further acts still to be announced.

Located in Esbjerg Harbour, the site will be set against an industrial backdrop of offshore wind turbines, cranes, containers, cargo ships and drilling rigs.

Festival director Tobias Kippenberger, who hails from the city, is the former frontman of Danish rock band The Floor Is Made Of Lava and is fulfilling a longstanding ambition of creating a festival in his hometown.

“Suset will be a festival with big ambitions and high quality, and we can all look forward to some magical days together at Esbjerg Harbour,” says Kippenberger. “With Nik & Jay, we kick off the ball by bringing one of the country’s strongest live names back to Esbjerg after a seven-year absence, and I’m sure it will be a huge party when the audience gets to experience Suset for the first time this summer.”

“The festival adds a new dimension to the perception of what Esbjerg is, at the same time as we mark the city strongly on the cultural map”

Day tickets are priced DKK795 (€107). While its inaugural programme focuses on domestic artists, organisers say the long-term goal is to create a festival bill featuring leading names from home and abroad.

“We have allied ourselves with the very best in the music industry to create a musical lighthouse right out on the quayside, where we can really feel the rush from the North Sea,” says Esbjerg Municipality’s mayor, Jesper Frost Rasmussen. “The festival adds a new dimension to the perception of what Esbjerg is, at the same time as we mark the city strongly on the cultural map. Suset is a big and decisive step in our efforts to make Esbjerg an even more attractive place to live and live.”

The concert venue is being lent by offshore energy supply base operator NorSea, which will move its activities to another location on the harbour for six weeks around the festival dates.

“We want to support the culture in Esbjerg and also the ambition to raise the culture to a new level,” says NorSea MD Jesper Høj-Hansen. “If this means that we must change the logistics for a period of time, we are happy to do so.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.