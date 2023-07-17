PROFILE

news

Seventeen hospitalised during Ed Sheeran concert

The majority of hospitalisations were for heat-related issues at the singer's concert at Pittsburgh's Acrisure Stadium earlier this month

By James Hanley on 17 Jul 2023

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran


Seventeen people were taken to hospital, mostly for heat-related emergencies, during an Ed Sheeran concert in Pennsylvania, US.

The singer-songwriter performed at Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium on 8 July as part of the North American leg of his + – = ÷ x (Mathematics) Tour.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS personnel received 37 calls for service during the event. The 17 hospitalisations were for heat-related issues, some falls, one seizure and two cardiac arrest patients.

“A worker tearing down the setup inside the stadium went into cardiac arrest on the floor,” says Cara Cruz from the City of Pittsburgh’s public safety department. “With the quick actions by numerous crews, the patient was treated and transported to AGH [Allegheny General Hospital].

“When leaving the facility, one of the paramedics from an outside agency also went into cardiac arrest”

“When leaving the facility, one of the paramedics from an outside agency also went into cardiac arrest on Art Rooney Ave. Again, with the quick response by numerous crews and agencies, the patient was resuscitated after receiving several shocks and was transported to AGH.”

Temperatures at the gig reached a high of 87°F (31°C), according to People, citing data from The Weather Channel.

Taylor Swift set a new attendance record at the stadium last month, enticing 73,117 fans to her 18 June Eras show to break the venue’s previous record held by Garth Brooks.

Sheeran’s tour of the US and Canada resumed on Saturday (15 July) at Detroit’s Ford Field, where the 32-year-old was joined on stage by surprise guest Eminem. Booked by Wasserman Music, it will go on to visit Nashville, Chicago, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Denver, Seattle, Vancouver, Las Vegas and Santa Clara before wrapping up in Los Angeles at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium on 23 September.

 

