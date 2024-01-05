Ed Sheeran announces intimate Singapore gig

An Evening with Ed Sheeran will be held on 17 February at the 1,000-cap Capitol Theatre, promoted by AEG Presents Asia

Ed Sheeran has announced an intimate concert at Singapore’s 1,000-cap Capitol Theatre.

The show, entitled An Evening with Ed Sheeran, will be held on 17 February, with tickets priced S$298 (€205).

The one-night-only performance will take place the day after the British singer-songwriter plays to a sell-out + – = ÷ x (Mathematics) Tour date in front of 50,000 fans at Singapore National Stadium.

“Experiencing Sheeran in a smaller theatre setting and sharing stories as he goes through his catalogue of hits with a full band will be a treat for Singapore fans,” says a statement by promoter AEG Presents Asia.

“Expect to hear a symphony of strings and synths as Sheeran goes through the emotions of writing and performing songs like Salt Water and End of Youth. Ballads informed by the singer’s own grief and personal upheavals will echo with soul-baring strength and create priceless memories for the lucky few.”

Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour was the seventh highest-grossing concert run of 2023

Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group’s lifestyle rewards programme KrisFlyer has partnered with AEG Presents Asia to offer exclusive priority access to tickets for KrisFlyer members, who will be able to redeem a pair of Category 1 Standing and Category 2 tickets for 63,000 and 78,000 miles respectively.

“We had very strong interest in redemptions for Ed Sheeran’s sold-out concert via our KrisFlyer Reserve Sale and KrisFlyer Experiences,” says Dai Haoyu, acting SVP marketing planning for Singapore Airlines. “We are now pleased to offer KrisFlyer members priority access to a rare opportunity to attend Ed Sheeran’s special performance in Singapore. This is part of our continuous efforts to offer our members even more options and greater value.”

The Mathematics Tour was the seventh highest-grossing concert run of 2023 according to Pollstar, generating US $268,017,633 from 54 nights.

Sheeran is represented by agent Jon Ollier of One Fiinix Live outside North America.

Local independent promoters recently spoke to IQ about how they are breaking ground in their markets with record ticket sales for the tour’s European leg, which is due to kick off on 8 June 2024 in Italy, making 20 stops at a mix of stadiums and festivals across the continent.

