Ed Sheeran headlines Thailand’s UOB Live opening

Sheeran helped launch the 6,000-cap venue, which promises to “reshape the live entertainment landscape” in the region

A special one-night-only concert by Ed Sheeran launched the new UOB Live venue in Thailand on Sunday (11 February).

Managed by ASM Global, the 6,000-cap venue promises to “reshape the live entertainment landscape” in the region and is located on the sixth floor of The Emsphere shopping mall in Bangkok.

The intimate performance followed Sheeran’s sold-out + – = ÷ x (Mathematics) Tour stop at Bangkok’s Rajamangala National Stadium the previous evening.

“This event truly showcased the potential of our venue to deliver exceptional experiences for both artists and audiences”

“We are thrilled with the success of Ed Sheeran’s exclusive concert at UOB Live,” says Craig Grossarth, general manager of UOB Live. “This event truly showcased the potential of our venue to deliver exceptional experiences for both artists and audiences. We look forward to welcoming many more iconic acts to UOB Live in the future.”

Upcoming concerts at the theatre include Slot Machine, Tom Jones, Jeff Satur and Radwimps.

AEG Global Partnerships brokered a naming rights partnership for the venue with The EM District and UOB last summer. The EM District is a renowned developer of premier retail and entertainment complexes in Thailand, while UOB is a leading bank in Asia.

“This is a transformative partnership that will usher in a new era of entertainment”

“This is a transformative partnership that will usher in a new era of entertainment,” said AEG Asia Pacific president and CEO Adam Wilkes at the time. “UOB Live symbolises the future, offering guests unparalleled live experiences. Our partnership with UOB and The EM District signifies a significant step forward in delivering world-class events and unforgettable moments to audiences in Thailand and beyond.”

Bacardi and Volvo have also signed deals to become the first founding partners, with both to have a large-scale brand presence and partnerships across the venue, with Bacardi becoming the exclusive beverage partner and Volvo becoming the exclusive automotive partner.

AEG also secured a 10-year deal between IG Group and the Aichi International Arena Company for IG Group to take the naming rights for the new 17,000-seat arena currently under construction in Nagoya Japan, which will be known as the IG Arena. The partnership is one of the largest-ever naming rights agreements in the APAC region.

As part of the Asia leg of his tour, Sheeran will play another intimate gig at the 1,000-cap Capitol Theatre in Singapore on 17 February – a day after his show at Singapore National Stadium.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.