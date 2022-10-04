Ed Sheeran details first N.America tour in five years

The Mathematics tour marks the first time Sheeran has returned to North America since his record-breaking Divide outing in 2018

Ed Sheeran has announced details for the North American leg of his + – = ÷ x (Mathematics) tour, visiting stadiums across the continent for the first time in five years.

The 21-date tour will kick off on 6 May at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, before wrapping up on 23 September at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Support comes from Khalid, Dylan, Rosa Linn, Cat Burns, Maisie Peters and Russ on differing dates (see below).

The tour marks Sheeran’s first return to North America since his 2018 Divide outing, which became the highest-grossing concert tour of all time.

The British singer-songwriter recently wrapped up the European leg of the Mathematics tour, in support of his album of the same name.

The 31-year-old is represented by Marty Diamond and Ash Lewis at Wasserman for US and Canada, and Jon Ollier at One Finiix Live for the rest of the world.

See Sheeran’s Mathematics North American tour dates below.

MAY

06 – AT&T Stadium Arlington, Texas, US *

13 – NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas, US *

20 – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida, US *

27 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, US *

JUNE

03 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US *

10 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, US *

17 – Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada ^

24 – FedExField, Landover, Maryland, US ^

JULY

01 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts, US ^

08 – Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US ^

15 – Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan, US ^

22 – Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee, US @

29 – Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois, US @

AUGUST

05 – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri, US @

12 – U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota, US @

19 – Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado, US @

26 – Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington, US #

SEPTEMBER

02 – BC Place, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada #

09 – Allegiant Stadium Russ, Las Vegas, Nevada, US +

16 – Levi’s® Stadium, Santa Clara, California, US +

23 – SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California, US +

* = w/ Khalid and Dylan

^ = w/ Khalid and Rosa Linn

@ = w/ Khalid and Cat Burns

# = Khalid and Maisie Peters

+ = w/ Russ and Maisie Peters

