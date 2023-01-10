ASM Global acquires Madison Entertainment

The talent-buying agency has worked with artists including Red Hot Chili Peppers, Foo Fighters, Zac Brown Band, Aerosmith and Pink

ASM Global has acquired Madison Entertainment, a talent-buying agency for concert venues, festivals, fairs, music cruises and private events.

Founded by industry veteran Roger LeBlanc more than two decades ago, Madison Entertainment has worked with artists including Red Hot Chili Peppers, Foo Fighters, Zac Brown Band, Aerosmith and Pink.

The company’s client base ranges from small-capacity venues to larger concerts and multi-day festivals including KAABOO Del Mar, Mempho Music Festival and the Gasparilla Music Festival.

Madison will operate as a wholly-owned business unit of ASM Global and continue to serve its current client base of music clubs, theatres and festivals while also dedicating personnel and resources to booking ASM Global-managed arenas and its nationwide network of 57 theatres and amphitheatres, according to a release.

“We are excited to add Madison to join and assist our existing in-house talent bookers and general managers at these venues”

“We are committed to adding resources to our promoter and live content division in order to ensure that all of our managed venues continue to be leaders in live-event performances,” says ASM Global president and CEO Ron Bension.

“Under Roger’s leadership, the addition of Madison Entertainment will further grow live music content for our clients, particularly within our industry-leading nationwide theatre network. We are excited to add Madison to join and assist our existing in-house talent bookers and general managers at these incredible venues.”

“We are delighted to have Roger and the Madison team join ASM Global,” says Doug Thornton, ASM Global executive vice-president arenas, stadiums and theatres. “Having a team of talent buyers to assist our in-house bookers and general managers will add a new dimension to our ability to provide live-music content within our managed venues while continuing to expand and grow the existing Madison client base.”

Madison Entertainment’s president, LeBlanc, adds “We chose to align with ASM Global because they are the market leader in venue management. We are excited about the opportunity to expand existing live-music content throughout the extensive network of ASM Global facilities and look forward to great success exploring these opportunities with our many music-industry partners and friends.”

