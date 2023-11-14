ASM Global continues Nordics expansion

The venue management company has announced the appointments of Tobias Ekman, Michael Yngvesson and David Laturnus

Venue management giant ASM Global has announced three new appointments as it continues its expansion in the Nordics.

Tobias Ekman has joined the company as general manager for four arenas in the Stockholm Globe District, including the 15,000-cap Avicii Arena and 30,000-cap Tele2 Arena, and Michael Yngvesson is named GM of the 50,000-cap Friends Arena in Stockholm, while David Laturnus comes on board in the newly-created role of F&B director Nordics.

Ekman and Yngvesson start with ASM in January 2024, with Laturnus taking up his position in April.

“I’m delighted to welcome three such highly-experienced and widely-respected industry leaders to the ASM Global team as we enter a period of business growth in the Nordic region,” says Marie Lindqvist, ASM’s SVP operations Europe. “This is an important market for us, and since expanding further into Finland just this year, it’s an exciting time with a series of major projects in the pipeline including the redevelopment of Avicii Arena and Annexet, new naming rights partners, our move to bring F&B in house, the development of new content and of course along the way, further elevating the fan experience.”

Ekman, who is currently CEO of artist and promoter agency Jubel, will oversee the Avicii Arena through its full-year closure in 2024, during which it will undergo a complete renovation, set for reopening in January 2025. He has previously served in senior commercial roles for Live Nation in Sweden and the US.

As well as serving as GM of Sweden’s national stadium, the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Yngvesson will also continue as operations director for ASM in the Nordics. Yngvesson joined the firm around a year ago, and has held a number of senior positions in sales and operations across multiple industries. Concerts lined up at the venue in 2024 include Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen and Melodifestivalen.

Elsewhere, Laturnus, who has been brought in as F&B director Nordics, has worked in most of Stockholm’s arenas and stadiums, most recently as MD of F&B operator Five Moments. He will be tasked with overseeing all aspects of F&B operations in the region.

ASM Global currently operates eight arenas, stadium and theatres in Sweden and Finland, and further expansion in the region is anticipated. The entered Finland this year as part of its development in the Nordics to take on operations at the Kulttuuritalo, as well as exploring the future development of the Hanasaari power plant area, Hanasaaren Voimala, in Finland.

Last week, premium experiences specialist Legends confirmed its long-rumoured acquisition of ASM, subject to regulatory approval.

