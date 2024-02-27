x

news

ASM Global to manage Sheffield’s Utilita Arena

The 12,700-capacity venue first opened in 1991 and is the first UK arena to come to market for tender in some time

By Lisa Henderson on 27 Feb 2024

Utilita Arena Sheffield

Utilita Arena Sheffield


ASM Global has been appointed to operate Utilita Arena Sheffield from January 2025, following a procurement process.

The 12,700-capacity venue first opened in the South Yorkshire city in 1991 and is the first UK arena to come to market for tender in some time.

Forthcoming concerts and events at Utilita Arena Sheffield include Peter Kay, Bill Bailey, Take That, Girls Aloud, Bryan Adams, Matchroom Boxing, Premier League Darts and Liam Gallagher. The venue is also home to Sheffield ice hockey team, the Steelers.

Under its new management with ASM Global, the venue will see significant investment into guest experience at every level, including hospitality and premium, according to a release.

The senior management team and all Utilita Arena staff will move to ASM Global under TUPE regulations.

“With the city’s rich musical history and our reputation for hosting major events, it’s evident that music runs through our blood”

“Sheffield is a city with a rich cultural heritage,” says Chris Bray, president of ASM Global Europe. “It’s known and loved for producing some of the UK’s most exciting musical talent who’ve gone on to put Sheffield on the map on a global scale. With a history of being an events city, we are delighted to be working with the council to continue to bring major events to Sheffield. Our goal is to ensure the venue is a must-play for world-class artists, and that the content is diverse, exciting and world-leading. We have exciting plans for reimagining the customer experience, too, and are looking forward to getting better acquainted with the city very soon.”

Councillor Richard Williams, chair of the communities, parks and leisure committee at Sheffield City Council adds, “This is a major step forward in our ambitious plan for the city and entertainment facilities. Though we are incredibly proud of the Arena and our current partnership with Sheffield City Trust, this new investment will allow us to compete on a global scale.”

Councillor Tom Hunt, Leader of Sheffield City Council said, “Coming on the back of Sheffield hosting the MOBO Awards and with the city’s rich musical history and our reputation for hosting major events, it’s evident that music runs through our blood and this partnership with ASM Global and Utilita Arena Sheffield is another example of our ambition for this city.”

Utilita Arena Sheffield joins ASM Global’s network of more than 350 venues around the world. In the UK, the firm’s suite of venues includes AO Arena in Manchester, first direct Arena in Leeds, OVO Arena Wembley, Utilita Arena Newcastle, P&J Live Aberdeen, Olympia London, York Barbican and Whitley Bay Playhouse.

 

Related Stories

Helsinki’s Hanasaari power plant area
News|13 Sep 2023

ASM Global enlisted for Helsinki arena project

Hanasaari power plant area, best known for hosting Flow Festival, may also house a 17,000-capacity arena

Strawberry Arena, Sweden
News|15 Jan 2024

ASM Global’s Friends Arena in Stockholm renamed

Sweden's largest stadium (cap. 60,000), which is home to the national football team, will go under a new name from mid-July

News|20 Dec 2023

AXS creates new leadership roles to manage growth

The AEG-owned ticketing firm has promoted COO Tom Andrus to president, North America, and Blaine Legere to president, international

News|07 Nov 2023

Legends announces acquisition of ASM Global

The blockbuster deal creates a premium global live events company to serve iconic brands in sports and entertainment

News|04 Jan 2024

ASM Global names Jason Rio SVP live entertainment

Rio has previously worked for Live Nation, Ambassador Theatre Group and President Barack Obama, and spent 20 years as an artist manager

