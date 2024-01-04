ASM Global names Jason Rio SVP live entertainment

Rio has previously worked for Live Nation, Ambassador Theatre Group and President Barack Obama, and spent 20 years as an artist manager

ASM Global has named industry veteran Jason Rio senior vice president of live entertainment and content development.

Rio will lead ASM’s live content development, which includes strategy, event booking and new product inventory for the company’s arenas, stadiums and theatres.

His previous roles include president of Live Nation Houston and VP of Live Nation Chicago, as well as VP of music for the Ambassador Theatre Group.

Rio was an artist manager for over 20 years, representing platinum and gold-selling artists such as The Fray, Liz Phair, Michelle Branch, Motion City Soundtrack, Jack’s Mannequin and Mat Kearney.

He also served as President Barack Obama’s America’s talent surrogate director, during Obama’s re-election campaign in 2012 and his subsequent inauguration in 2013.

“Our goal is to enhance what has been a record number of performances in 2023 and continue to increase programming”

“ASM-managed venues generate the most events per venue in our industry,” says ASM president and CEO Ron Bension.

“Our goal is to enhance what has been a record number of performances in 2023 and continue to increase programming so that we deliver an even wider array of profitable events in our managed properties.”

“Jason’s incredible ability to engineer collaborative partnerships with key artists, agents and promoters during the course of his three decades in the music business is a perfect fit for maintaining and developing new inventory.”

Rio adds: “ASM is at a major point in their storied history and I’m incredibly excited to join the team to help guide the company into the future. As the venue management space becomes more competitive, I look forward to working with Ron, Doug Thornton and our global team as we continue to shape ASM’s strategy so we can continue to be first in class. We put a high value on the relationships we have with all our promoter partners and we want to make sure we are the best teammate we can be moving forward.”

