Goodlive details debut outing of Superbloom

The Munich festival was due to launch two years ago but was postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-related restrictions

Germany’s Goodlive has detailed the inaugural edition of Munich festival Superbloom.

The two-day event was due to launch two years ago but was postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-related restrictions.

The highly anticipated festival is now set to take place at Munich’s historic Olympic Park on 3 and 4 September.

Calvin Harris, Macklemore, Megan Thee Stallion, Rita Ora, Skepta, Years & Years and Tupoka Ogette have today been confirmed to perform at Superbloom 2022.

They join previously announced acts David Guetta, AnnenMayKantereit, Kraftklub, Glass Animals, Stromae, Anne-Marie, Zoe Wees, Kaya Yanar, Willow and Girl in Red.

Calvin Harris, Macklemore, Megan Thee Stallion, Rita Ora, Skepta, Years & Years and Tupoka Ogette have today been confirmed

In addition to musical artists, best-selling author, human rights activist and anti-racism expert Tupoka Ogette will give a keynote speech on the main stage.

The Berlin comedian Kurt Krömer and comedy veteran Kaya Yanar will deliver comedy shows, and many other artists and podcasters will also be part of the diverse line-up.

Alongside the entertainment, Superbloom will offer 11 ‘experience areas’ centred around art, fashion, science, sustainability, dance and acrobatics.

Further experience areas as well as the line-up of the newcomer stage NeoNeo and the BeerBrass&Beats beer garden will be announced in the coming months.

The Superbloom team is spearheaded by European festival pro Fruzsina Szép, who was appointed MD of the festival in 2019.

See the line-up for Superbloom below.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.