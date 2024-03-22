x

news

Teo Live details 2024 online conference

This year's annual event, set for 23 May, focuses on new practices and productions in international touring exhibitions

By Lisa Henderson on 22 Mar 2024

Documentary director Luc Jacquet is the Teo Live 2024 keynote

Documentary director Luc Jacquet is the Teo Live 2024 keynote


image © Sarah_DelBen

Teo Live, the annual online event for the international touring exhibitions community, is set to return this spring.

The event follows Touring Entertainment Live, which debuted at ILMC on Friday 1 March and featured Teo CEO Manon Delaurey.

The fourth edition of Teo Live will take place on 23 May between 15:00–17:30 CEST and will focus on new practices and productions in international touring exhibitions.

The upcoming event’s keynote will focus on cinema and live experience practices for touring exhibitions with Oscar-winning nature documentary director Luc Jacquet and digital artist and live shows creative director Charles Sadoul.

The upcoming event will feature a keynote session about cinema and live experience practices for touring exhibitions

In addition, participants can enjoy a “lively” marketplace of touring exhibitions with more than 25 exhibition presentations and opportunities to meet with producers and specialist providers in dedicated online rooms.

The free registration event is open to all professionals involved in the hosting, touring, production and promotion of cultural exhibitions and experiences worldwide, from museums and culture, heritage, tourism, leisure and event organisations.

Teo (Touring Exhibitions Organisation) recently hosted two special conference sessions dedicated to the latest trends and experiences in international touring exhibitions, for the Touring Exhibitions Pavilion 2024.

The Pavilion will took place in Paris on 16-17 January as part of Museum Connections, an international trade fair focusing on the business and sustainable challenges of museums, cultural and touristic venues, which has been running for 25 years.

 

