Primavera Sound details inaugural LA edition

The long-awaited California debut, co-produced with Live Nation, will be headlined by Arctic Monkeys, Nine Inch Nails and Lorde

The first-ever US edition of Primavera Sound will take place next year in Los Angeles, California, with headliners Arctic Monkeys, Nine Inch Nails and Lorde.

The California debut, co-produced with Live Nation, is scheduled from 16 to 18 September 2022 at the Los Angeles Historic Park.

The long-awaited event was first announced in 2019, pre-pandemic, shortly after a minority investment in Primavera Sound by American private equity firm, the Yucaipa Companies, in June 2018.

The Los Angeles event coincides with the 20th-anniversary edition of Primavera Sound’s flagship event in Barcelona.

The bumper edition will take place at the Parc del Fórum complex across two weekends with acts including Lorde, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion.

“Today, at last, we finally begin to cross the bridge that will take us to a new destination Primavera”

The LA event is the latest addition to the Primavera Sound family, following the creation of sister conference Primavera Pro in 2010 and the Portuguese outing of the festival, Primavera Sound Porto, in 2012.

“Today, at last, we finally begin to cross the bridge that will take us to a new destination Primavera without renouncing to all those values that, after 19 editions, the Barcelona festival champions,” reads a statement from Primavera, regarding the LA edition.

“Sustainability, gender equality, social commitment and urban integration will guarantee an impact that goes beyond the strictly musical one.”

All previously purchased tickets will be valid for Primavera Sound Los Angeles 2022. Pre-sale for remaining tickets begins on Friday 10 December at 10:00 PT. More information can be found on the Primavera website.

See the first batch of confirmed artists for Primavera LA below.

