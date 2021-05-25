Primavera to return in 2022 with bumper event

Next year's 20th-anniversary edition will take place across two weekends with more than 400 artists including Lorde, Dua Lipa and Charli XCX

Primavera Sound Festival has announced the programme for 2022, confirming previously reported rumours of a new expanded format.

Next year’s 20th-anniversary edition will take place across two weekends, 2–4 June and 9–11 June, with more than 400 artists and 150 shows.

The festival will primarily be held at the Parc del Fòrum in Barcelona but this year, more than 150 shows will also take place across the city’s music venues between 5–8 June. Primavera 2022 will then close with the ‘Brunch On The Beach’ party on 12 June.

The line-up for Primavera Sound Festival 2022 was announced this morning (25 May), with more artists to be added soon.

The first weekend of Primavera 2022 (2-4 June) will feature a large number of the artists who were booked to play in 2020 and 2021, including The Strokes, Tyler, the Creator, Pavement, Tame Impala, Massive Attack, Gorillaz, The National, Charli XCX, Beck and Jorja Smith.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds will also perform during the first weekend, as will Caribou, Kim Gordon, Jamie xx, Fontaines D.C., Earl Sweatshirt, Parquet Courts, Beach House, Disclosure, Idles, King Krule and Slowthai.

The Strokes, Tyler, The Creator, Tame Impala, Gorillaz, Massive Attack and Jorja Smith will also return for weekend two of Primavera 2022 (9-11 June).



The likes of Lorde, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Interpol, Run The Jewels, M.I.A., Playboi Carti, Holly Humberstone and Burna Boy will also perform on the second weekend of Primavera 2022. You can find more information on the Primavera Sounds 2020 line-up here.

Once again, the festival has achieved a gender-balanced bill, reinforcing the festival’s public commitment. Read more about Primavera’s pledge to maintain gender parity here.

Tickets for Primavera 2022 will go on sale on 1 June via DICE. Ticketholders for the cancelled 2020 and 2021 editions of Primavera will be able to attend one weekend of Primavera 2022 of their choosing, or they can upgrade their tickets in order to attend both weekends.

Refunds will also be available for any 2020 or 2021 ticketholders who do not wish to attend Primavera 2022. You can find out more information here.

Ahead of the 2022 event, Primavera Pro, the music industry conference, will take place in a ‘hybrid’ format (part physical, part online) from 2 to 4 June 2021.

Primavera Sound’s Primavera Weekender will also return, welcoming some 30 artists and around 1,000 attendees for the second edition of the resort festival in Benidorm, this November.

