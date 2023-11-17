Primavera Sound plans first foray into Uruguay

The festival brand has organised a run of shows for The Cure around their headline performances at the Latam editions of Primavera Sound

Primavera Sound has announced its first foray into Uruguay with The Cure’s tour of South America.

The British band are due to headline the four upcoming editions of Primavera Sound in Buenos Aires, Argentina (25-26 November), São Paulo, Brazil (2-3 December), Luque, Paraguay (7 December) and Bogotá, Colombia (9-10 December).

In addition, the Robert Smith-fronted band will play three standalone shows in Lima (Peru), Santiago (Chile) and Montevideo (Uruguay) – promoted by Primavera Sound and partners – marking their first shows in South America in a decade.

Primavera’s debut in Uruguay comes as the Barcelona-hailing festival brand strengthens its ties on the continent.

Before the end of the year, the second editions of Primavera Sound Buenos Aires and São Paulo will take place, while Colombia and Paraguay will host debut editions. The latter will be a one-day affair to mark Asunción Spring Day.

As previously announced, Primavera will also debut in Peru this month with a series of concerts in Lima ahead of the 2023 Latin American festival run.

The four dates, which will be held under the Road to Primavera Sound banner, start with The Cure at the National Stadium on 22 November, with support from The Twilight Sad and Just Mustard.

Multiespacio Costa 21 will then host Bad Gyal on 1 December, followed by the Pet Shop Boys – who bring their Dreamworld greatest hits show to the venue on 7 December – and Bad Religion on 8 December.

Meanwhile, in Europe, organisers are gearing up to announce the 2024 lineup for the Barcelona edition on 21 November.

The flagship event will return from 30 May – 2 June next year, with its Porto leg to follow from 7–9 June.

Organisers confirmed in July that the Madrid instalment will not take place in 2024 due to “external difficulties… in the final stretch of pre-production,” which led to “one of the most complicated” editions of Primavera Sound ever.

Primavera Sound launched in Barcelona in 2001 and has also run sister events in Los Angeles and Chile in recent years.

