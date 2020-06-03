Finland allows events of up to 500 people

Live Nation Finland has announced a summer concert series, as the government eases restrictions on public events

Live Nation Finland is putting on daily, outdoor concerts throughout June, as the Finnish government allows events of up to 500 people “under special arrangements”.

As of 1 June, indoor and outdoor public events of up to 500 people were permitted to take place in Finland, provided that organisers comply with governmental guidelines on how to prevent the spread of the virus. Events of more than 500 people remain banned until 31 July.

Following the announcement, Live Nation Finland unveiled the Suvilahti Summer concert series, which it is organising in conjunction with Suvilahti TBA and the City of Helsinki.

The series kicks off on 11 June at the Suvilahti energy field in Helsinki with a performance from Finnish artist Evelina, who will be joined onstage by local acts Anssi Kela, Olavi Uusivirta Duo, Maustetytöt, Jesse Markin, Ursus Factory, Dallapé and Martti Servo & Napander.

More live shows, as well as brunch concerts, karaoke nights and film screenings will take place throughout the month of June at the site. The list of performers will be updated in due course.

“This event series is a good example of how a crisis can lead to innovation”

The events will be carried out in accordance with current official safety guidelines, with tables and chairs set up for groups of two to six people and separate parties placed apart to observe social distancing rules.

“It is great to be back with events in such a unique way, after a short break,” says Live Nation Finland MD Tomi Saarinen. “This event series is a good example of how a crisis can lead to innovation.

“We believe that these upcoming summer moments in Helsinki’s finest setting will create memories that last.”

Suvilahti TBA had been working with Live Nation to launch Suvilahti Winefest this May, now postponed to 2021. “We wondered if we could arrange something [else] special together, during the crisis, and bring joy to people,” says Suvilahti TBA CEO Mikko Vehmas.

“It has been great to realise that even during the difficult times we can create great things together.”

Tickets for Suvilahti Summer events will be available here from 5 June, starting from €12.

