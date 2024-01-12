Pohoda festival shifts 500 lifetime passes

The Slovakian flagship has released another 277 Pohoda Forever tickets, which cost almost €1,000 and offer infinite entry to the festival

Slovakia’s biggest festival Pohoda has sold 500 lifetime passes in less than seven days, grossing almost half a million euros.

The Pohoda Forever ticket, priced at €999, offers infinite access to the festival as well as merchandise discounts, fast-track entry and priority parking.

The limited edition passes went on sale on 15 December and sold out a week later, prompting organisers to release a final round of 277.

“Thank you for your confidence and support, it gives us strength and optimism for the years to come”

“We are thrilled that the Pohoda Forever has had such an amazing response,” organisers wrote on the website. “Thank you for your confidence and support, it gives us strength and optimism for the years to come. Together we are building a strong community that we will actively communicate with.”

Pohoda Forever ticketholders receive a customised stainless steel card as well as their festival wristband in advance. The lifetime membership can be inherited free of charge, while the wristband can be temporarily gifted if the original ticketholder cannot attend the festival.

Pohoda festival returns to Trenčín Airport on 11-13 July, with acts including James Blake, Queens of the Stone Age, Skepta, Royal Blood, Arlo Parks, Pendulum, Black Pumas and more.

Three-day tickets to the festival, which includes camping, are currently €139.

