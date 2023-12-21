Finland’s live industry body elects new chair, board

Olli-Poika Parviainen, mayor of Hämeenlinna, chairs a board that includes members of Live Nation Finland and Fullsteam Agency

Finland’s live music association has unveiled a new chair, board and strategy for the years 2024 to 2026.

The Event Industry Association (Tapahtumateollisuus) was launched during the pandemic and incorporated many major Finnish concert businesses, including Fullsteam Agency, Live Nation Finland, Warner Music Live and CTS Eventim’s Lippupiste.

It was announced last week that the new chairman of the association is Olli-Poika Parviainen, mayor of Hämeenlinna, a city in southern Finland.

Kalle Marttinen, who is on leave from the Finnish Football Federation, will continue as vice president of the event industry.

The new board includes Mirkka Rautala (Live Nation Finland), Tuomo Tähtinen (Fullsteam Agency), Jenna Lahtinen (LiveFIN), Jarno Uusitalo (Creative Technology Finland), Janne Auvinen (Hämeenlinna Verkatehdas) and Teemu Balk (Securitas Events).

“I recognise the strong common interests of cities and the industry and the broad societal importance of event ecosystems”

Plus, Juho Hiidenmaa (Management Event Studios), Anu Kauppi (Olympic Committee), Terttu Keskinen-Rönkkö (Stop Tents), Mirva Merimaa (Ticket), Sari Mikkonen-Mannila (Omnipress), Marja Pekkanen (Turu Exhibition Center) and Perttu Pesä (City of Tampere).

The Event Industry Association also announced a new strategy for the years 2024-26, which is centred on bringing together industry players, representing event industry players and increasing the number of members.

The body also wants to continue dialogue with decision-makers, authorities and other players so that legislation, regulation and their interpretations are appropriate from the point of view of organising events.

“It’s great to be able to support the development of a wonderful growth industry and to continue the important work of taking the industry into account in decision-making,” says chairman Olli-Poika Parviainen. “As the mayor of Hämeenlinna and through my previous work history, I recognise the strong common interests of cities and the industry and the broad societal importance of event ecosystems. The event industry and cities have many places where we can further strengthen cooperation.”

