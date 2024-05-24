x

Dubai’s first mega festival ‘sets new benchmark’

Untold Dubai will return in 2025 after a successful debut that pulled 75,000 attendees per day

By Lisa Henderson on 24 May 2024


Untold Dubai, touted as the region’s first mega festival, is set to return in 2025 after a successful debut.

The inaugural four-day festival took place in February, welcoming 75,000 attendees per day to the sprawling grounds of Jubilee Park, Expo City Dubai.

Tïesto, Hardwell, Armin Van Buuren, PSY, G-Eazy, Ellie Goulding, Sebastian Ingrosso and Timmy Trumpet were among the acts on the dance-heavy lineup.

Organised by Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism in partnership with Expo City Dubai, the event marked the first time Untold had been exported out of Romania, where it launched in 2015 and became one of the largest festivals in Europe.

“Untold Dubai has set a new benchmark for music festivals in the region,” says Edy Chereji, co-founder and co-CEO of UNTOLD Universe.

“The overwhelming response from our fans in 2024 has inspired us to create an even more extraordinary experience for 2025. We are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of live entertainment and delivering moments that will be remembered for a lifetime.”

“Untold Dubai has set a new benchmark for music festivals in the region”

Confirming that Untold Dubai would return in 2025, Chereji says: “This was really one of the goals when we first discussed bringing Untold almost two years ago. As well as creating the kind of event that can attract music lovers and families to travel to the UAE, we wanted this event to really act as a showcase for the Expo City Dubai itself.

“We showed event organisers and various entertainment industries, from film to fashion, what this site can really offer. We also look forward to coming back with even more great music acts next year.”

Four-day passes for Untold Dubai started at Dhs700 (€176) for general admission and Dhs2,000 (€502) for VIP. Individual days started at Dhs300 (€75) for GA and Dhs700 (€176) for VIP.

Other staple events in Dubai include DJ Deian Markov’s homegrown electronic festival Groove on the Grass, Live Nation’s retro Rewind Festival and youth and contemporary culture festival Soul DXB. Read more about the burgeoning live entertainment market in Dubai and the wider Gulf States here.

The flagship Untold festival will take place in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, between 8–11 August with headliners Burna Boy, Swedish House Mafia, Martin Garrix and Sam Smith.

 

