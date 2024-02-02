x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

K-pop mega concert in LA postponed due to weather

California has been drenched with heavy rain as back-to-back atmospheric rivers slammed the West Coast

By Lisa Henderson on 02 Feb 2024

Aespa were due to perform at Krazy Super Concert

Aespa were due to perform at Krazy Super Concert


image © Wikimedia Commons/이터널 리턴

Krazy Super Concert 2024 in Los Angeles has been postponed due to “the incoming heavy rains across the Southern California region”.

The K-pop mega concert was set to take place on 9 and 10 February at the BMO Stadium (cap. 22,000) in Los Angeles.

However, California has been drenched with heavy rain as back-to-back atmospheric rivers slammed the West Coast, raising the threat of flash floods and landslides.

Krazy Super Concert was to include performances from K-pop girl groups aespa and (G)I-DLE, along with boybands THE BOYZ and ZEROBASEONE on both days of the event.

Joining them on the first day would have been CL and The Kid Laroi. Day two would have also featured Taeyang, Lauv and AB6IX.

“This difficult decision was made out of an abundance of caution and concern”

The LA edition would have been the second Krazy concert to be held, following the inaugural Krazy K-pop Super Concert 2023 in New York.

“This difficult decision was made out of an abundance of caution and concern for the comfort and safety of our audience, artists and staff,” reads a statement on the official BMO Stadium website. “A new date will be announced soon,” the statement continued, adding that “all tickets will be honoured for the new date”.

The ‘Pineapple Express‘ made landfall on Wednesday, causing heavy mountain snow, gusty winds and rockslides in northern California. San Diego County was under flood advisory throughout Friday morning as the storm spread across the southern part of the stae.

The second storm in the series will arrive in California over the weekend and has the potential to be much stronger, according to reports.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Popular articles

news|31 Jan 2024

Adele plans 80k-cap residency in ‘bespoke stadium’

news|30 Jan 2024

Misogyny in music industry ‘endemic’, says report

news|29 Jan 2024

Coldplay, Live Nation and more co-sign on sustainability study

news|01 Feb 2024

MSG Sphere Las Vegas reveals next residency

news|01 Feb 2024

DEAG hits the brakes on re-IPO

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Latest jobs

Project ManagerAEG Presents

London, UK / Flexible + TravelFull Time£40K - £45K + Benefits

Engagement ExecutiveRoyal Albert Hall

London, UKFull Time£32.5K

Programming ManagerRoyal Albert Hall

London, UKFull Time£46K

Marketing Manager, International TouringAEG Presents

London, UKFull Time£37.5K - £40K + Benefits