K-pop mega concert in LA postponed due to weather

California has been drenched with heavy rain as back-to-back atmospheric rivers slammed the West Coast

Krazy Super Concert 2024 in Los Angeles has been postponed due to “the incoming heavy rains across the Southern California region”.

The K-pop mega concert was set to take place on 9 and 10 February at the BMO Stadium (cap. 22,000) in Los Angeles.

However, California has been drenched with heavy rain as back-to-back atmospheric rivers slammed the West Coast, raising the threat of flash floods and landslides.

Krazy Super Concert was to include performances from K-pop girl groups aespa and (G)I-DLE, along with boybands THE BOYZ and ZEROBASEONE on both days of the event.

Joining them on the first day would have been CL and The Kid Laroi. Day two would have also featured Taeyang, Lauv and AB6IX.

“This difficult decision was made out of an abundance of caution and concern”

The LA edition would have been the second Krazy concert to be held, following the inaugural Krazy K-pop Super Concert 2023 in New York.

“This difficult decision was made out of an abundance of caution and concern for the comfort and safety of our audience, artists and staff,” reads a statement on the official BMO Stadium website. “A new date will be announced soon,” the statement continued, adding that “all tickets will be honoured for the new date”.

The ‘Pineapple Express‘ made landfall on Wednesday, causing heavy mountain snow, gusty winds and rockslides in northern California. San Diego County was under flood advisory throughout Friday morning as the storm spread across the southern part of the stae.

The second storm in the series will arrive in California over the weekend and has the potential to be much stronger, according to reports.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.