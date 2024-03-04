x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Brixton Academy sets reopening date, first shows

The Academy Music Group (AMG)-operated venue has remained closed since the tragic incident on 15 December which resulted in two deaths

By Lisa Henderson on 04 Mar 2024

Brixton Academy

Brixton Academy has set its reopening date, as well as details of the first concerts since the venue closed in December 2022 after a fatal crowd crush that left two people dead.

The Academy Music Group (AMG)-operated venue has remained closed since the tragic incident that occurred at an Asake concert on 15 December 2022, which resulted in the deaths of Gabrielle Hutchinson (23) and Rebecca Ikumelo (33). A third person was left in a critical condition.

The future of the iconic London venue had been uncertain until last September when a two-day licensing review concluded that AMG’s license would be reinstated subject to 77 new safety conditions.

The venue today (4 March) announced its first run of gigs taking place next month with several tribute bands.

Nirvana UK and The Smyths will perform at the venue on 19 April, followed by Definitely Mightbe and UK Foo Fighters on the following 26 April.

Editors have also announced a show on 2 May, with The Black Keys set to play a two-night residency on 7 and 8 May

Editors have also announced a show at Brixton Academy on 2 May, with The Black Keys set to play a two-night residency on 7 and 8 May.

Following the 15 December 2022 incident, Lambeth Council suspended the venue’s license and the Metropolitan Police reportedly made a push for the location to close its doors for good as it faced indefinite closure.

Lambeth Council’s decision to reinstate AMG’s licenses referenced the large numbers of trade bodies, live music bodies and individuals who spoke in support of the venue and AMG, with over 100,000 having signed a petition for the venue to reopen.

AMG’s case was also supported by several local business owners, who say footfall in the area has dropped 19% in the time the venue has been closed.

Detectives investigating the deadly crowd crush at O2 Academy Brixton made a fresh appeal for witnesses on the first anniversary of the tragedy.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related Stories

EPFE 2019 host Carl Martin
News|24 Oct 2023

Event Production Forum East sets 2023 date

The seventh edition of the annual gathering will take place at Budapest Arena in Hungary on 10 November

Brixton Academy
News|13 Sep 2023

Brixton Academy: Met wants new operator to run venue

The view of the Metropolitan Police, at a two-day hearing to determine the fate of the key London venue, is contrary to both industry figures and Lambeth Council itself

Brixton Academy
News|16 Sep 2023

Brixton Academy to reopen following review

Academy Music Group will continue to operate the London venue subject to 77 new safety conditions

Electric Picnic
News|05 Sep 2023

Electric Picnic date change attracts farmers’ ire

The Irish Farmers Association has called on promoter Festival Republic to revise its plans to bring forward next year's event

Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS Eventim
News|16 Nov 2023

CTS Eventim revenues hit €1.75bn for year-to-date

Tours by Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney and Coldplay have lifted the German-headquartered pan-European giant to new heights in 2023 so far

Popular articles

news|29 Feb 2024

Oak View Group: ‘We’re coming to London’

news|01 Mar 2024

Marsha Vlasic honoured at 2024 Arthur Awards

news|04 Mar 2024

ABBA Voyage producer hints at new venues worldwide

news|01 Mar 2024

Jay Marciano shines at ILMC’s Breakfast Meeting

news|29 Feb 2024

Ticketmaster appoints Danny Hannaford to UK team

news|29 Feb 2024

ILMC 36: Exploring AI’s potential for live music

news|01 Mar 2024

Paradiso cancels 2,400 tickets on secondary market

news|01 Mar 2024

ILMC 36: The Agency Business

news|04 Mar 2024

Brixton Academy sets reopening date, first shows

news|01 Mar 2024

Licence granted for Manchester’s Co-op Live

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Related Stories

EPFE 2019 host Carl Martin
News|24 Oct 2023

Event Production Forum East sets 2023 date

The seventh edition of the annual gathering will take place at Budapest Arena in Hungary on 10 November

Brixton Academy
News|13 Sep 2023

Brixton Academy: Met wants new operator to run venue

The view of the Metropolitan Police, at a two-day hearing to determine the fate of the key London venue, is contrary to both industry figures and Lambeth Council itself

Brixton Academy
News|16 Sep 2023

Brixton Academy to reopen following review

Academy Music Group will continue to operate the London venue subject to 77 new safety conditions

Electric Picnic
News|05 Sep 2023

Electric Picnic date change attracts farmers’ ire

The Irish Farmers Association has called on promoter Festival Republic to revise its plans to bring forward next year's event

Klaus-Peter Schulenberg, CEO of CTS Eventim
News|16 Nov 2023

CTS Eventim revenues hit €1.75bn for year-to-date

Tours by Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney and Coldplay have lifted the German-headquartered pan-European giant to new heights in 2023 so far

Latest jobs

Senior Live Music BookerAEG Presents

London, UK / FlexibleFull Time£45K - £50K + Benefits

Social Media Marketing OfficerThe Independent Society of Musicians

London, UKFull TimeCirca £35K

Agent AssistantMother Artists

London Fields, East LondonFull TimeDOE

Assistant Operations ManagerAvex Classics International

London, UKFull Time£28K - £30K