Brixton Academy sets reopening date, first shows

The Academy Music Group (AMG)-operated venue has remained closed since the tragic incident on 15 December which resulted in two deaths

Brixton Academy has set its reopening date, as well as details of the first concerts since the venue closed in December 2022 after a fatal crowd crush that left two people dead.

The Academy Music Group (AMG)-operated venue has remained closed since the tragic incident that occurred at an Asake concert on 15 December 2022, which resulted in the deaths of Gabrielle Hutchinson (23) and Rebecca Ikumelo (33). A third person was left in a critical condition.

The future of the iconic London venue had been uncertain until last September when a two-day licensing review concluded that AMG’s license would be reinstated subject to 77 new safety conditions.

The venue today (4 March) announced its first run of gigs taking place next month with several tribute bands.

Nirvana UK and The Smyths will perform at the venue on 19 April, followed by Definitely Mightbe and UK Foo Fighters on the following 26 April.

Editors have also announced a show on 2 May, with The Black Keys set to play a two-night residency on 7 and 8 May

Editors have also announced a show at Brixton Academy on 2 May, with The Black Keys set to play a two-night residency on 7 and 8 May.

Following the 15 December 2022 incident, Lambeth Council suspended the venue’s license and the Metropolitan Police reportedly made a push for the location to close its doors for good as it faced indefinite closure.

Lambeth Council’s decision to reinstate AMG’s licenses referenced the large numbers of trade bodies, live music bodies and individuals who spoke in support of the venue and AMG, with over 100,000 having signed a petition for the venue to reopen.

AMG’s case was also supported by several local business owners, who say footfall in the area has dropped 19% in the time the venue has been closed.

Detectives investigating the deadly crowd crush at O2 Academy Brixton made a fresh appeal for witnesses on the first anniversary of the tragedy.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.