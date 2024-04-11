x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

‘Very limited’ number of tickets in Glasto resale

Tickets for the 2024 festival for which the balance was not paid will be made available in the 18 April resale, priced £355

By James Hanley on 11 Apr 2024


image © zzuuzz/Wikimedia Commons

Only a “very limited” number of tickets will be available in Glastonbury Festival’s upcoming 2024 resale, organisers have announced.

The initial sale sold out in just under an hour last November, as “demand greatly exceeded supply” for the more than 140,000 public tickets. Festival ticket and coach packages were also snapped up in 25 minutes.

General sale tickets cost £355, plus a £5 booking fee, with successful applicants required to pay a deposit of £75 per person upfront, with the remaining balance due in the first week of April.

Tickets for which the balance was not paid will be made available in the resale from 6pm BST on Thursday 18 April for ticket & coach travel options, and 9am on Sunday 21 April for general admission tickets.

“As in previous years, the exact number of tickets in the resale will not be announced. But it is a very limited amount,” says the UK festival. “Demand is expected to significantly outweigh the number of tickets available.”

Any cancelled accommodation options, covering Worthy View, Sticklinch and campervan/caravan passes, will be made available at 11am on 21 April.

Coldplay, Dua Lipa and SZA will headline Glastonbury 2024

Coldplay, Dua Lipa and SZA will headline this year’s event, which will take place at Worthy Farm, Somerset, from 26-30 June. The bill will also include the likes of LCD Soundsystem, PJ Harvey, Little Simz, Burna Boy, Janelle Monáe, Cyndi Lauper, Michael Kiwanuka and Seventeen, while Shania Twain will occupy the coveted Sunday teatime “legend slot”.

A recently published report measuring the economic impact of Glastonbury Festival revealed that last year’s event cost £62m to stage. The Economic Impact Summary 2023 was commissioned by organisers of the UK festival and carried out by research specialist Fourth Street.

The report, which was based on a survey of 643 festival-goers, plus an online survey of 354 staff and 148 volunteers – along with 30 telephone interviews with local businesses – found Glastonbury to have a “significant positive economic impact”, both nationally and locally, generating around £168m of income for UK businesses including £32m for Somerset-based businesses.

Artists such as Elton John, Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses, Lana Del Rey, WizKid, Lizzo, Blondie and Cat Stevens starred at the 2023 event.

Festival-goers were estimated to have spent £1.6m in the wider Somerset community, 50% of which was spent in local shops and supermarkets. Around 900 attendees stayed in local hotels and B&Bs during the event, contributing around £450,000, with 4,000 staying in privately-run offsite campsites, spending in the region of £6.5m.

Glastonbury made payments in excess of £3.7m to a range of charitable causes and campaigns in 2023.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Read More Like This

Glastonbury Festival's Pyramid Stage
News|20 Nov 2023

Glastonbury 2024 tickets sell out in under an hour

"Demand far exceeds supply and with many millions of devices trying at once, it means the system can only work at certain speed"

News|01 Feb 2024

ASA says resale advert ruling ‘sets a precedent’

Freddie Alcock of the Advertising Standards Authority discusses the issues around the UK watchdog's recent judgement against Viagogo

FEAT Director Sam Shemtob
News|16 Feb 2024

Transformative ticketing resale act makes its bow

The European Union's Digital Services Act will hold the secondary market to strict guidelines

News|14 Mar 2024

Labour leader pledges to cap ticket resale in UK

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to introduce new legislation if the Labour Party wins the next general election

Glastonbury Festival's Pyramid Stage
News|21 Mar 2024

Glastonbury costs revealed in new economic report

Last year's festival cost £62 million to stage, according to its newly published Economic Impact Summary 2023

Most Viewed Stories

news|08 Apr 2024

Take That announce four-day festival in Malta

news|11 Apr 2024

Bidders line up for Superstruct – report

news|09 Apr 2024

Rapino ordered to testify in Astroworld lawsuit

news|08 Apr 2024

Garry Van Egmond dies after surgery complications

news|08 Apr 2024

Fresh cancellations as weather drives up premiums

news|10 Apr 2024

Festivals ‘24: Coachella, Roskilde, Electric Castle

news|08 Apr 2024

Vampire Weekend to launch tour with ‘rare’ eclipse show

news|08 Apr 2024

Bruno Mars to open LA’s Intuit Dome

news|09 Apr 2024

South Africa’s Calabash festival expands, secures stars

news|09 Apr 2024

IQ 126 out now: The 1975, Country, Mid-level touring

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Read More Like This

Glastonbury Festival's Pyramid Stage
News|20 Nov 2023

Glastonbury 2024 tickets sell out in under an hour

"Demand far exceeds supply and with many millions of devices trying at once, it means the system can only work at certain speed"

News|01 Feb 2024

ASA says resale advert ruling ‘sets a precedent’

Freddie Alcock of the Advertising Standards Authority discusses the issues around the UK watchdog's recent judgement against Viagogo

FEAT Director Sam Shemtob
News|16 Feb 2024

Transformative ticketing resale act makes its bow

The European Union's Digital Services Act will hold the secondary market to strict guidelines

News|14 Mar 2024

Labour leader pledges to cap ticket resale in UK

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to introduce new legislation if the Labour Party wins the next general election

Glastonbury Festival's Pyramid Stage
News|21 Mar 2024

Glastonbury costs revealed in new economic report

Last year's festival cost £62 million to stage, according to its newly published Economic Impact Summary 2023

IQ Jobs Board

Promoter AssistantKilimanjaro Live

London, UK / HybridFull TimeCompetitive

Contact Centre ManagerThe O2

London, UKFull Time£29K - £32K + Benefits

Accountant / BookkeeperSUPER (Superfan Live)

Remote (North America)Full TimeUSD $75K - $95K

Event Health & Safety ManagerWe Are O.P.S

Hackney, LondonPart Time/TemporaryCompetitive