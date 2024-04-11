‘Very limited’ number of tickets in Glasto resale

Tickets for the 2024 festival for which the balance was not paid will be made available in the 18 April resale, priced £355

Only a “very limited” number of tickets will be available in Glastonbury Festival’s upcoming 2024 resale, organisers have announced.

The initial sale sold out in just under an hour last November, as “demand greatly exceeded supply” for the more than 140,000 public tickets. Festival ticket and coach packages were also snapped up in 25 minutes.

General sale tickets cost £355, plus a £5 booking fee, with successful applicants required to pay a deposit of £75 per person upfront, with the remaining balance due in the first week of April.

Tickets for which the balance was not paid will be made available in the resale from 6pm BST on Thursday 18 April for ticket & coach travel options, and 9am on Sunday 21 April for general admission tickets.

“As in previous years, the exact number of tickets in the resale will not be announced. But it is a very limited amount,” says the UK festival. “Demand is expected to significantly outweigh the number of tickets available.”

Any cancelled accommodation options, covering Worthy View, Sticklinch and campervan/caravan passes, will be made available at 11am on 21 April.

Coldplay, Dua Lipa and SZA will headline Glastonbury 2024

Coldplay, Dua Lipa and SZA will headline this year’s event, which will take place at Worthy Farm, Somerset, from 26-30 June. The bill will also include the likes of LCD Soundsystem, PJ Harvey, Little Simz, Burna Boy, Janelle Monáe, Cyndi Lauper, Michael Kiwanuka and Seventeen, while Shania Twain will occupy the coveted Sunday teatime “legend slot”.

A recently published report measuring the economic impact of Glastonbury Festival revealed that last year’s event cost £62m to stage. The Economic Impact Summary 2023 was commissioned by organisers of the UK festival and carried out by research specialist Fourth Street.

The report, which was based on a survey of 643 festival-goers, plus an online survey of 354 staff and 148 volunteers – along with 30 telephone interviews with local businesses – found Glastonbury to have a “significant positive economic impact”, both nationally and locally, generating around £168m of income for UK businesses including £32m for Somerset-based businesses.

Artists such as Elton John, Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses, Lana Del Rey, WizKid, Lizzo, Blondie and Cat Stevens starred at the 2023 event.

Festival-goers were estimated to have spent £1.6m in the wider Somerset community, 50% of which was spent in local shops and supermarkets. Around 900 attendees stayed in local hotels and B&Bs during the event, contributing around £450,000, with 4,000 staying in privately-run offsite campsites, spending in the region of £6.5m.

Glastonbury made payments in excess of £3.7m to a range of charitable causes and campaigns in 2023.

