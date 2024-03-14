x

news

Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA to headline Glastonbury

The likes of LCD Soundsystem, PJ Harvey, Little Simz, Burna Boy and Shania Twain have also been confirmed for the 26-30 June festival

By James Hanley on 14 Mar 2024

Glastonbury

image © jaswooduk/Flickr

The UK’s Glastonbury Festival has dropped its first lineup announcement for 2024, unveiling Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA as headliners.

Coldplay and Dua Lipa are both represented by WME outside North America, while SZA, who will be making her Glastonbury debut, is a client of Wasserman Music.

This year’s festival will take place at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset from 26-30 June.

Further acts announced for the Pyramid Stage are LCD Soundsystem, PJ Harvey, Little Simz, Burna Boy, Janelle Monáe, Cyndi Lauper, Michael Kiwanuka, Seventeen, Paul Heaton, Keane, Paloma Faith, Oliva Dean, Ayra Starr and Shania Twain, who will occupy the coveted Sunday teatime “legend slot”.

The Other Stage will be headlined by Idles, Disclosure and The National. It will also host the likes of D-Block Europe, The Streets, Two Door Cinema Club, Anne-Marie, Camila Cabello, Avril Lavigne, Bombay Bicycle Club, Bloc Party, The Last Dinner Party, Nothing but Thieves, Confidence Man and Headie One.

Coldplay will become the first act to headline Glastonbury five times

Also confirmed for various stages include London Grammar, Fontaines DC, Jungle, Peggy Gou, Jessie Ware, Justice, Arlo Parks, Heilung, Masego, Nia Archives, Sugababes, Jamie xx, Gossip, Black Pumas, Brittany Howard, Nitin Sawhney, James Blake, Sampha, Sleaford Mods, Romy, Declan McKenna, Orbital, Ghetts, Kenya Grace and Yard Act.

Coldplay will become the first act to headline Glastonbury five times, having previously topped the bill in 2002, 2005, 2011 and 2016, breaking the record they currently share with The Cure. The date will mark the band’s only European festival appearance of their ongoing Music of the Spheres World Tour.

Tickets for the 210,000-cap event sold out in just under an hour last November, while Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis received a knighthood in the 2024 New Year Honours List.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

