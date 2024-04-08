Take That annnounce four-day festival in Malta

The Greatest Weekend has been touted as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to see the band perform in an intimate live setting

Take That are set to curate and headline a new four-day festival in Malta called The Greatest Weekend.

The 17–20 October event has been touted as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to see the band perform in an intimate live setting, with an array of special guests.

The 90s boy band, comprising Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, and Howard Donald, will deliver two different headline sets during the Greatest Weekend.

On Saturday night, the trio will perform their iconic album ‘Everything Changes’ live in its entirety for the first time since its release in 1993, while Sunday will see the band hit the stage for a set of smash-hits from across their chart-topping career, as well as songs from their latest Number 1 album, ‘This Life’.

The weekend will also feature performances from acts including Sugababes, Sam Ryder, Daniel Bedingfield Ella Henderson, Gok Wan and Heather Small.

The four-day weekend, which takes place across multiple venues, will kick off on Thursday with an opening party hosted by Guilty Pleasures.

General admission tickets start at £249 (€290), with VIP tickets priced from £429 (€500).

Take That are represented by James Wright and Olly Ward at UTA, who recently told IQ about their ambitions and touring strategy for the British icons.

This Life on Tour kicks off in the UK in Sheffield on 13 April, promoted by SJM Concerts, and includes six nights at The O2 in London, six at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena and seven shows at Manchester’s new Co-op Live, as well as multiple dates in Leeds and Dublin, with support from Olly Murs.

It will also take in stadiums in Middlesbrough, Nottingham, West Bridgford, Norwich, Bletchley, Southampton, Plymouth, Swansea and Bristol, followed by outdoor concerts in Cork, Dublin and Belfast.

