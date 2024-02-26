x

The latest industry news to your inbox.


I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Liam Gallagher to headline four-day Malta festival

Liam Gallagher & Friends: Malta Weekender is set for 19-22 September, promoted by Live Nation, SJM & 356 Entertainment

By James Hanley on 26 Feb 2024


Liam Gallagher is to headline a new four-day, multi-venue festival in Malta.

Promoted by Live Nation, SJM Concerts and Malta-based event management company 356 Entertainment, Liam Gallagher & Friends: Malta Weekender is set for 19-22 September.

The event will take over a new purpose-built concert area in Ta’Qali for “two days and nights of incredible live music”, including a headline performance by Gallagher on the final night and a lineup curated by Gallagher across each day.

The former Oasis frontman will be joined by acts including Liam Fray, Blossoms, The Lathums, Jamie Webster, Jake Bugg, The K’s, The Mary Wallopers, The Royston Club, The View and Picture Parlour, who will all perform full sets.

Malta’s largest open air venue, Uno, will host the The Haçienda Takeover on the opening evening, spread across three rooms, in addition to after parties on Saturday and Sunday after the live concerts.

The Haçienda Takeover lineup will include David Morales, Inner City, Graeme Park, Kevin Saunderson, Greg Wilson, DJ Paulette, K-Klass, A Guy Called Gerald, Jon DaSilva, Luke Una and Tom Wainwright, while the second day will feature a day to night party at beach club Cafe Del Mar and Terrace. Boat parties will also be on offer.

General admission tickets start at £249 (€291), with VIP tickets priced from £399 (€466).

“The island has become a beacon for travellers seeking more than just a traditional holiday experience”

356 Entertainment recently claimed to have generated €51.8 million of economic impact for the island in 2023 after attracting 56,000 visitors across key events including BBC Concert Orchestra, Defected, Elrow and SummerDaze.  The €51.8m figure was calculated “based on the average spend per person, including expenditures on accommodation, food and drinks, and miscellaneous essentials”.

In 2024, the firm is planning to launch a raft of other new festivals on the island including RONG Open Air Festival, Sunny Side Festival and XXL.

“We are thrilled to have played a pivotal role in Malta’s rise as a destination and the subsequent surge in festival tourism,” say 356 directors Trevor Camilleri, Nicholas Spiteri and Gerry Debono. “The success of our festivals not only emphasises our commitment to providing unparalleled entertainment experiences but also highlights the tremendous economic opportunities our events bring to Malta.

“The island has become a beacon for travellers seeking more than just a traditional holiday experience, and we are proud to continue to realise these expectations and provide memorable festival experiences for our visitors.”

Gallagher, who is represented by Wasserman Music’s Marty Diamond and Ash Mowry for the US and Canada, and Adele Slater and Alex Hardee for the rest of the world, tours with Stone Roses guitarist John Squire in March/April, before hitting UK arenas in June for a special run commemorating the 30th anniversary of Oasis’ debut album Definitely Maybe.

The 51-year-old also has a string of festival headline slots lined up for the summer at TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow, as well as Reading & Leeds, plus open air shows at Thomond Park in Limerick, Ireland and Boucher Playing Fields in Belfast.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related Stories

News|28 Sep 2023

Wembley Stadium director Liam Boylan set to exit

CT Touring founder Creston Thornton will head up the company's new Mountain Region division, booking Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and eastern Washington

Foals are due to play Heaps Good festival
News|12 Sep 2023

Foals to headline new Australian festival

CT Touring founder Creston Thornton will head up the company's new Mountain Region division, booking Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and eastern Washington

News|06 Dec 2023

The Weeknd to headline Fortnite Festival game mode

CT Touring founder Creston Thornton will head up the company's new Mountain Region division, booking Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and eastern Washington

Post Malone will headline Lovin' Life music festival
News|20 Dec 2023

Post Malone, Stevie Nicks to headline new US festival

CT Touring founder Creston Thornton will head up the company's new Mountain Region division, booking Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and eastern Washington

Mogwai will curate the new Big City Festival
News|06 Feb 2024

Mogwai to headline, curate new UK festival

CT Touring founder Creston Thornton will head up the company's new Mountain Region division, booking Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and eastern Washington

Popular articles

news|22 Feb 2024

UTA duo reveal Take That touring masterplan

news|23 Feb 2024

Two more UK festivals cancelled

news|22 Feb 2024

Kilimanjaro Live launches new parent company

news|22 Feb 2024

Wasserman Music adds executives to agent team

news|23 Feb 2024

FKP Scorpio promotes duo to international board

news|22 Feb 2024

Rival Manchester arena operators in licensing row

news|23 Feb 2024

Live music industry ‘reached new heights’ in 2023

news|21 Feb 2024

The Touring Business Handbook 2024 out now

news|22 Feb 2024

CTS Eventim and AXS form partnership for 2028 Olympics

news|22 Feb 2024

Metropolis Music launches Birmingham summer series

IQ Mag Logo

The latest industry news to your inbox, daily

Related Stories

Related Stories

News|28 Sep 2023

Wembley Stadium director Liam Boylan set to exit

CT Touring founder Creston Thornton will head up the company's new Mountain Region division, booking Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and eastern Washington

Foals are due to play Heaps Good festival
News|12 Sep 2023

Foals to headline new Australian festival

CT Touring founder Creston Thornton will head up the company's new Mountain Region division, booking Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and eastern Washington

News|06 Dec 2023

The Weeknd to headline Fortnite Festival game mode

CT Touring founder Creston Thornton will head up the company's new Mountain Region division, booking Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and eastern Washington

Post Malone will headline Lovin' Life music festival
News|20 Dec 2023

Post Malone, Stevie Nicks to headline new US festival

CT Touring founder Creston Thornton will head up the company's new Mountain Region division, booking Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and eastern Washington

Mogwai will curate the new Big City Festival
News|06 Feb 2024

Mogwai to headline, curate new UK festival

CT Touring founder Creston Thornton will head up the company's new Mountain Region division, booking Idaho, Montana, Wyoming and eastern Washington

Latest jobs

Social Media Marketing OfficerThe Independent Society of Musicians

London, UKFull TimeCirca £35K

Agent AssistantMother Artists

London Fields, East LondonFull TimeDOE

Assistant Operations ManagerAvex Classics International

London, UKFull Time£28K - £30K

Live Music BookerThe Halls, Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton, UKFull Time£35K + Benefits