Liam Gallagher to headline four-day Malta festival

Liam Gallagher is to headline a new four-day, multi-venue festival in Malta.

Promoted by Live Nation, SJM Concerts and Malta-based event management company 356 Entertainment, Liam Gallagher & Friends: Malta Weekender is set for 19-22 September.

The event will take over a new purpose-built concert area in Ta’Qali for “two days and nights of incredible live music”, including a headline performance by Gallagher on the final night and a lineup curated by Gallagher across each day.

The former Oasis frontman will be joined by acts including Liam Fray, Blossoms, The Lathums, Jamie Webster, Jake Bugg, The K’s, The Mary Wallopers, The Royston Club, The View and Picture Parlour, who will all perform full sets.

Malta’s largest open air venue, Uno, will host the The Haçienda Takeover on the opening evening, spread across three rooms, in addition to after parties on Saturday and Sunday after the live concerts.

The Haçienda Takeover lineup will include David Morales, Inner City, Graeme Park, Kevin Saunderson, Greg Wilson, DJ Paulette, K-Klass, A Guy Called Gerald, Jon DaSilva, Luke Una and Tom Wainwright, while the second day will feature a day to night party at beach club Cafe Del Mar and Terrace. Boat parties will also be on offer.

General admission tickets start at £249 (€291), with VIP tickets priced from £399 (€466).

356 Entertainment recently claimed to have generated €51.8 million of economic impact for the island in 2023 after attracting 56,000 visitors across key events including BBC Concert Orchestra, Defected, Elrow and SummerDaze. The €51.8m figure was calculated “based on the average spend per person, including expenditures on accommodation, food and drinks, and miscellaneous essentials”.

In 2024, the firm is planning to launch a raft of other new festivals on the island including RONG Open Air Festival, Sunny Side Festival and XXL.

“We are thrilled to have played a pivotal role in Malta’s rise as a destination and the subsequent surge in festival tourism,” say 356 directors Trevor Camilleri, Nicholas Spiteri and Gerry Debono. “The success of our festivals not only emphasises our commitment to providing unparalleled entertainment experiences but also highlights the tremendous economic opportunities our events bring to Malta.

“The island has become a beacon for travellers seeking more than just a traditional holiday experience, and we are proud to continue to realise these expectations and provide memorable festival experiences for our visitors.”

Gallagher, who is represented by Wasserman Music’s Marty Diamond and Ash Mowry for the US and Canada, and Adele Slater and Alex Hardee for the rest of the world, tours with Stone Roses guitarist John Squire in March/April, before hitting UK arenas in June for a special run commemorating the 30th anniversary of Oasis’ debut album Definitely Maybe.

The 51-year-old also has a string of festival headline slots lined up for the summer at TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow, as well as Reading & Leeds, plus open air shows at Thomond Park in Limerick, Ireland and Boucher Playing Fields in Belfast.

