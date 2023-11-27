Four killed in India concert stampede

Dozens of people required hospital treatment following the crush on Saturday night during Cochin University's annual festival

The Kerala government has ordered an investigation into the deadly crowd stampede that claimed the lives of four students and injured more than 60 others at an Indian music festival.

The crush took place on Saturday (25 November) during Cochin University’s annual festival in the open-air auditorium of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT).

According to the Press Trust of India (PTI), officials say the tragedy occurred as students rushed to take shelter during a sudden downpour before a performance by renowned singer Nikita Gandhi, with a number of people reportedly trampled after slipping on stairs.

Two boys and two girls died in the incident, with dozens of others requiring hospital treatment. The university postponed all classes and examinations today (27 November) as a mark of respect and has arranged a condolence meeting for teachers, staff and students.

“Deeply shocked and grieved to know about the sad demise of four students at a stampede at CochinUniversity of Science & Technology,” says Kerala governor Shri Arif Mohammed Khan on X. “Heartfelt condolences to their families. Prayers for speedy recovery of injured.”

The government is also setting up an expert committee to look into the stampede and frame terms of reference to prevent a repeat of such incidents moving forward.

Back in September, thousands of ticket-holders weren’t permitted entry to an AR Rahman concert at the Adityaram Palace City (cap. 25,000) in Chennai’s Paniyur, India., leading to a “stampede-like” situation, although no casualties were reported.

In the US, meanwhile, three women died in a crowd crush at the Main Street Armory concert venue in Rochester, New York in March following a show by rapper GloRilla.

