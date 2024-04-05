x

Ralf Kokemüller and Semmel launch Limelight Live

New venture will be used to develop new touring brands, as well as attracting big-name shows to Europe

By Gordon Masson on 05 Apr 2024

Ralf Kokemüller


Semmel Concerts has agreed a deal with industry veteran Ralf Kokemüller to launch Limelight Live Entertainment with a remit to bring “well-known and innovative musical and show formats to the stage” as well as “developing new ideas by creative people.”

The new company will operate from Mannheim with Kokemüller as managing partner. He was managing director at BB-Promotion for over 25 years, before becoming co-CEO of Mehr-BB-Entertainment.

Among other productions, Kokemüller was responsible for the shows Ballet Revolution from Cuba, the Cats theatre tent tour, and the revue Berlin Berlin.

“I know that he still has many fantastic ideas for the European touring business with great shows in his quiver”

Dieter Semmelmann, managing partner of Semmel Concerts, is delighted to be working with Kokemüller. “We have known each other for decades and I know that he still has many fantastic ideas for the European touring business with great shows in his quiver,” says Semmelmann. “It will be all the more exciting to realise all of this together with Ralf and his new team.”

Kokemüller comments, “In order to build a leading position as a tour operator of high-quality musicals and shows in the next few years, I am pleased to have a strong partner at my side in Dieter and Semmel Concerts Entertainment, which already plays an important role in this genre and shares my philosophy. Together we will achieve many synergies and build a large portfolio in the next few years. The passion for first-class stage shows, inspiring the audience and the fun of teamwork are our common motivation.”

In 1995, Kokemüller joined BB Promotion where he worked closely with founder Michael Brenner. In a position responsible for scouting and booking, Kokemüller was involved with such international successes as Stomp, Tanguera, and Yamato. After Brenner’s death in 2011, Kokemüller served as the group’s CEO.

In 2015, after co-producing the original production in London’s West End, Kokemüller produced the original German-language production of Bodyguard. that same year, he introduced Ambassador Theater Group (ATG) as new shareholders to the BB Group, and in 2018 he orchestrated the acquisition of Mehr!Entertainment Group by ATG, and the subsequent merger with BB Group.

 

