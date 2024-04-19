Glastonbury to debut South Asian stage in 2024

The announcement follows rising calls for greater representation of British Asian music and artists

The UK’s Glastonbury Festival will unveil its first-ever dedicated South Asian stage at this year’s event.

The stage, named Arrivals, will feature the likes of Anish Kumar, Baalti, Nabihah Iqbal, Gracie T, Nikki Nair, Bobby Friction and Raji Rags.

Designed by South Asian cultural organisations, Arrivals will be part of the Shangri-La area of Glastonbury.

“This is a seminal moment for UK festival culture,” says DJ and presenter Bobby Friction, who runs Going South, an organisation that helped to bring the space to life alongside Dialled In and Daytimers.

“South Asian and British Asian music have had their own small festivals over the years and some Asian artists have performed in the big gatherings that are now a quintessential part of a British Summer,” he says. “But a full on Glastonbury space dedicated to South Asian music, beats and DJs for the entire festival? That’s just crazy and a personal dream come true.”

“Shangri-La is all about creating space, so through the incredible platform of Glastonbury we are able to bring in, nurture and showcase fresh global talent right alongside some of the UK’s absolute legends,” adds creative director Kaye Dunnings. “We’re in our 17th year, and it feels like the most fresh and exciting lineup we’ve ever had. What a privilege, and what a show it’s going to be!”

Glastonbury 2024 will take place at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, between 26-30 June. Coldplay, Dua Lipa and SZA will headline this year’s instalment, with Shania Twain occupying the coveted Sunday teatime “legend slot”.

The bill will also include the likes of LCD Soundsystem, PJ Harvey, Little Simz, Burna Boy, Janelle Monáe, Cyndi Lauper, Michael Kiwanuka and Seventeen, who will become the first K-pop act to perform on the Pyramid Stage.

Tickets for the festival, which cost £355 per person, sold out in under an hour when they first went on sale in November.

Resale tickets are available on Sunday however organisers have warned they’re “very limited” and coach resale tickets sold out in 18 minutes when they went on sale on Thursday.

