Yungblud reveals plans for ‘worldwide’ festival

The first instalment of Bludfest will take place this summer in Milton Keynes Bowl with a bill curated and headlined by the artist himself

By Lisa Henderson on 19 Mar 2024


image © Wikimedia Commons/Stefan Brending

Singer-songwriter Yungblud has announced a new UK festival, with a view to launch the event ‘worldwide’.

The first instalment of Bludfest will take place on 11 August at Milton Keynes Bowl, which has previously hosted concerts with the likes of Queen, David Bowie, Eminem, Green Day, Linkin Park, Oasis and Foo Fighters.

Headlined and curated by Yungblud, the ‘genre-diverse’ event will feature artists including Lil Yachty, Soft Play, The Damned, Nessa Barrett, Lola Young and Jazmin Bean.

Per a release, Bludfest will “appeal to a new generation of gig-goers and a younger generation of music fans who don’t necessitate their taste with genre categorisation”.

“Five years ago we imagined a world of our own and in Bludfest we have physically built one” says Yungblud aka Dominic Harrison. “It feels like the next logical step for me. I want to create a physical safe space where people can come and celebrate the ideologies of this community – where unity, individuality and love is the main focus and we bring the world of Yungblud to fucking life right before your eyes.

“My plan is to take it worldwide but this summer is the first one and it’s gonna be something no one has ever seen before in the UK”

“I wanted to build an experience where anybody can be completely themselves, with their friends, their family or completely on their own. Bludfest will blur the lines of genre and destroy the limitation of imagination. It will be a festival that cuts the corporate bo****ks and is all about the people. My plan is to take it worldwide but this summer is the first one and it’s gonna be something no one has ever seen before in the UK.”

Alongside live music, Bludfest will offer activations across the venue “to encourage community and connection,” including a ‘Make A Friend’ tent that encourages fans to connect and make new friends, free photobooths to document their Bludfest experience and a Yungblud museum that will showcase artefacts from across his career.

In addition, designated safe spaces and mental health welfare areas will be available to attendees. Plus, one of the festival bars will be remodelled to emulate Yungblud’s favourite pub, Camden’s iconic The Hawley Arms.

Yesterday afternoon, the singer performed an impromptu concert in Camden Market to celebrate the announcement of Bludfest.

Tickets for Bludfest will go on sale at 10:00 on 22 March and will be priced at £49.50 plus fees.

 

