Live Nation extends On the Road Again initiative

The scheme is set to continue after delivering tens of millions of dollars in extra earnings to club artists and crew

By James Hanley on 12 Mar 2024

Live Nation's Michael Rapino is backing MITC's ‘Touring and Mental Health Manual’ and Tour Support for World Mental Health Day 2019

Michael Rapino


Live Nation’s On the Road Again initiative will continue throughout 2024, it has been confirmed.

Created with music legend Willie Nelson, the scheme was launched last year and has delivered tens of millions of dollars in extra earnings to club artists and crew in the US and Canada.

For every show played in an On The Road Again venue, each headliner and support act receives $1,500 in petrol and travel cash on top of nightly performance compensation. Additionally, artists keep 100% of merchandise profits as On the Road Again clubs do not charge merch selling fees.

“Our goal was to make touring a little easier and we’ve accomplished that night after night for over 4,000 artists, with more on the way,” says Willie Nelson.

“Supporting club artists strengthens the future of music”

On The Road Again has already assisted more than 4,000 artists, with the programme also having rolled out new minimum wages for club staff.

“We’re proud to keep On The Road Again rolling strong,” adds Live Nation president and CEO Michael Rapino. “Supporting club artists strengthens the future of music.”

All benefits from On the Road Again are being provided directly from the venue’s existing earnings, with no increases to customers.

 

