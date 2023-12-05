P!nk extends Summer Carnival after 3m ticket sales

The stadium tour is returning to North America in the summer of 2024, having already grossed $350 million worldwide to date

P!nk has further extended her Summer Carnival Tour after selling more than three million tickets for the stadium run so far.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour returns to North American stadiums for a 17-date outing, kicking off on 10 August at The Dome at America’s Center in St Louis and wrapping up in Miami’s LoanDepot park on 23 November.

It will feature special guest Sheryl Crow, along with The Script and KidCutUp, as support across all dates.

The tour has already grossed $350 million (€324m) across dates in Europe, the UK, North America, and forthcoming Australia, and New Zealand shows.

The trek launched in Bolton, UK, in June this year and went on to gross $125m and sell one million tickets on the European leg. Stops included two concerts at BST Hyde Park in London, two at La Défense Arena (cap. 40,000) in France and two at Olympiastadion (74,475) in Germany.

European promoters involved in promoting the tour include Marshall Arts, AEG Presents/BST Hyde Park, Paris La Defense Arena, Live Nation/Werchter Boutique, Mojo, Peter Reiger Konzertagentur, Barracuda Music and Live Nation Poland.

P!nk led Billboard‘s monthly Top Tour chart for October after grossing $51.2m from 10 US shows and 271,000 ticket sales, split between two separate tours.

The 44-year-old singer played four Summer Carnival stadium concerts before heading indoors to arenas for the Trustfall Tour, making her the first artist to head the list via multiple tours. The Summer Carnival gigs generated $30.9m and sold 190,000 tickets, while the six Trustfall shows earned $20.2m from 81,100 tickets.

P!nk’s 2024 North American Summer Carnival Tour will stop at:

Sat Aug 10 | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America’s Center

Wed Aug 14 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Sun Aug 18 | Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field

Wed Aug 21 | Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium

Sat Aug 24 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field

Wed Aug 28 | Missoula, MT | Washington Grizzly Stadium

Sat Aug 31 | Edmonton, AB | Commonwealth Stadium

Wed Sep 11 | San Diego, CA | Petco Park

Fri Sep 13 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

Sun Sep 15 | Los Angeles, CA | Dodger Stadium

Tue Oct 01 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium

Thu Oct 03 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium

Sun Oct 06 | Syracuse, NY | JMA Wireless Dome

Sat Oct 12 | Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Wed Nov 06 | Arlington, TX | Globe Life Field* ^

Mon Nov 18 | Orlando, FL | Camping World Stadium^

Sat Nov 23 | Miami, FL | loanDepot park

