Australia’s Always Live initiative returns for ’23

An Australian initiative envisioned by the late Frontier Touring/Mushroom Group founder Michael Gudinski to revitalise Victoria’s live music scene has returned for a second year.

The Always Live scheme launched in March 2022 at the GMHBA Stadium in Geelong, Victoria, with a concert by the Foo Fighters, who became the first major international music act to travel to Australia since the pandemic began.

The 2023 series, which features more than 60 free and ticketed events of all sizes, will run over 17 days from 24 November to 10 December. Opening weekend highlights include a show by Christina Aguilera at Flemington Racecourse (25 November) and Mushroom 50 Live (26 November) – an anniversary concert at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena celebrating 50 years of Mushroom Records.

“An event like Always Live is what makes our great city what it is,” says Always Live director and Mushroom Records CEO Matt Gudinksi, son of Michael. “The Always Live programme ensures Victoria remains the music capital of Australia and will deliver a host of unique and exclusive experiences across 17 days.”

Mushroom 50 will bring together dozens of domestic artists, including DMA’s, The Temper Trap, Amy Shark, Jimmy Barnes, Kate Ceberano, Birds of Tokyo and The Teskey Brothers, who will perform 50 songs for 50 years.

“It’s set to fill venues across Victoria, attract visitors and boost business while celebrating our state’s outstanding music and events industry”

Other Always Live-associated events will include three nights by Eric Prydz at Rod Laver Arena, Amyl and the Sniffers in Meeniyan, Ballarat, Frankston, Warrnambool, Torquay, Wodonga and Thornbury, and Midnight Oil frontman Peter Garrett and his band The Alter Egos at Wangaratta Arts Centre. Elsewhere, Cosmic Psychos will celebrate their 40th anniversary over three nights at Castlemaine’s Theatre Royal.

In addition, Jessie Ware will headline outdoor music festival Summer Camp at St Kilda Marina on 2 December, while the Tones and I-curated Music In the Park will feature the likes of The Cat Empire, The Veronicas, Budjerah, KAIIT, The Pierce Brothers at Mornington Park on 9 December.

Last year’s inaugural Always Live programme delivered more than A$80 million (€48m) to the Victorian economy, attracting thousands of visitors to the state.

It is backed by $20m in the Victorian Budget 2023/24, which also included $7.5m for the Live Music Performers Fund, which backs thousands of Victorian musicians and artists to perform 10,000 gigs at venues across the state over the next four years.

“Always Live’s 2023 programme offers something for everyone – it’s set to fill venues across Victoria, attract visitors and boost business while celebrating our state’s outstanding music and events industry,” adds Victoria premier Daniel Andrews.

