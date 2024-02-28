x

Utilita Arena Birmingham extends sponsorship deal

The naming rights agreement will now run until at least 2030 following a seven-figure extension to the partnership

By James Hanley on 28 Feb 2024

Utilita Arena Birmingham


image © Ethan Davis

Utilita Energy and NEC Group have agreed an early extension to their existing multi-year partnership, which includes the naming rights for Utilita Arena Birmingham.

As part of the seven-figure agreement, the Birmingham venue will carry Utilita’s name through to 2030.

The deal will also have a heavy focus on charity and sustainability. In what is believed to be a UK first, the arena has renamed its VIP lounge after the supplier’s partner charity, Utilita Giving, which supports people in food and fuel poverty.

“It’s fantastic that we’ve been able to extend our partnership with Utilita Energy,” says NEC Group Arenas MD Guy Dunstan. “We love working with the team and it’s clear they’re committed to investing in Birmingham.

“Alongside the world-class live music, sport and comedy we stage at Utilita Arena Birmingham, we’re continually looking at ways to make the arena a more enjoyable destination for visitors. We’re all about giving our customers amazing experiences, and with Utilita sharing that vision, we’re looking forward to continuing our partnership for the years ahead.”

“This is far more than just a naming rights deal. We vow to build on the strong foundations we have established in this great city”

Utilita aims to be a net zero business by 2030 and will also work side by side with the venue to support its own sustainability goals.

“This is far more than just a naming rights deal,” says Bill Bullen, CEO and co-founder of Utilita Energy. “We vow to build on the strong foundations we have established in this great city and will continue to educate and inform through our campaigns which have proved crucial to everyday people throughout the cost of living crisis.

“The arena is also a great platform to help Utilita Giving access a wider pool of people who urgently need help out of fuel and food poverty.

“Our main goal as a business is to help consumers make their energy go further, meaning they spend less on their bills, and this will continue to be at the crux of how we give back to the local community here in Birmingham.”

Upcoming concerts at the venue include James Arthur, Jason Derulo, Simple Minds, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Keane, Olivia Rodrigo, Take That, Nickelback, Pet Shop Boys, Jonas Brothers, Kings of Leon, Justin Timberlake and Noah Kahan.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ's free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related Stories

Utilita Arena Sheffield
News|27 Feb 2024

ASM Global to manage Sheffield’s Utilita Arena

The 12,700-capacity venue first opened in 1991 and is the first UK arena to come to market for tender in some time

News|28 Nov 2023

Norway’s largest arena inks Ticketmaster deal

The 23,000-cap Telenor Arena has hosted The Weeknd, Post Malone, Depeche Mode and Robbie Williams in the past year alone

News|27 Feb 2024

GEI16 report: Sponsorship and carbon-removed gigs

A raft of leading names tackled the big questions at the 16th edition of the leading conference for sustainability

News|07 Nov 2023

Baloise Session extends partnership agreement

The intimate Swiss concert series has inked a new deal with its presenting sponsor, which now runs until 2029

News|16 Jan 2024

Barcelona-Madrid rivalry extends to live music

The Spanish capital is set to host an unprecedented number of stadium concerts this year following the reopening of Real's Bernabéu

